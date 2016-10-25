Payson Crime Hotspots

Although Payson Police have arrested five people suspected in a rash of vehicle break-ins, officers still are urging people to lock up their vehicles.

Nearly all of the 32 vehicle break-ins in September and October involved unlocked cars, said Police Chief Don Engler.

The bulk of vehicle break-ins have occurred in the neighborhoods around Payson High School and the Tonto Oaks Condominium complex behind Walgreens.

Usually at night or the early morning hours, thieves test car doors until they find one that’s not locked. Then they rummage around for anything of value, whether it’s an iPod, wallet, purse or firearm.

Most thieves sell what they steal to support a drug habit, said Engler.

The five arrests in the past two months included two juveniles, an 11-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

The other arrests included Dustin Shane Patrick Ford, 32, a transient and Carrie Ann Ingram, 44. Both face burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. Police also arrested Jessica Denise Percival in September on burglary charges.

Engler expects additional arrests.

Police have often linked surges in burglaries with an individual or small group. In January 2012, dozens of vacation home break-ins ended with several arrests, which ended the mayhem. Also in October 2012, police saw a sudden rash of vehicle break-ins similarly involving unlocked cars, according to Roundup archives.

These thieves appear to be working alone or with one other person.

And most don’t appear to have a plan.

“Every time we think we’ve caught them all,” he said. “Another group pops up.”

They try vehicle doors until they find one open.

As soon as one thief is arrested, officers find another.

Currently, only patrol officers work on the vehicle burglaries due to a lack of detectives.

Engler said officers have located the thieves in several different ways.

In some cases, the thieves use a stolen credit card, which police can then link to the break-in.

Other times, officers pick up someone for another crime, then find the stolen goods. Police have also identified thieves after reviewing video surveillance of the scene.

The large number of unlocked cars in Payson has encouraged the thieves, said Engler.

Thieves have even struck in the town hall parking lot, right in front of the police station.

So Engler urged drivers to always lock up, whether at home or work or just to run into the store.

These small steps will greatly cut down on the number of break-ins.

The Roundup requested the addresses of every home and vehicle burglary since the start of the year. The tally included 43 vehicle and 35 home break-ins.

Of the home burglaries, 17 occurred between 6 a.m. and noon with only six between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Home burglaries occur all over town, especially in the neighborhoods south of Highway 260. Homeowners in the gated communities have not reported a single break-in this year, the data shows.

Home burglars mostly hit easy targets, looking for homes with unlocked doors and open windows, Engler said.

Police have also seen a number of home burglaries committed by an acquaintance of the homeowner. These people learn when the homeowner will be out of town and take the opportunity to break in.

Engler said be cautious whom you tell that you are going out of town and don’t post your vacation plans to Facebook before you leave.