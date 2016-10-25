Ramble Through Fall

Fall in central Arizona is always magical. Reds, yellows and oranges can be found, but as a hiker, I must hunt out the nicest spots for fall color. Bear Canyon Lake is one of those spots for yellow. So, on Oct. 4, we took a chance and about 20 of us loaded up the cars at the Stage parking lot and headed east.

We drove to the trailhead at 7,500 feet off Forest Road 89A.



We hiked down the switch-backed trail to the lake shore and turned left, to go clock-wise around the lake. We didn’t really need the occasional blue diamond markers on the easy trail. Bear Canyon Lake was

built by the Arizona Game and Fish Department specifically for anglers and is stocked with rainbow trout six times per year. A few hardy fishermen still plied the lake, although the stocking has long since ceased.

In about a mile, we reached the dam. We had to walk down to the water level and then back up on the dam. From the top of the grassy dam, we could see the spot where we had come down from the parking lot.

We continued on around the east side of the lake on a trail that grows more rocky, steep and slippery. On the positive side, we saw a fisherman catch a fish. We also saw a pair of bald eagles. Several times I saw fish jumping from the water, whether from hunger or the sheer joy of swimming in this beautiful lake.

The trail follows the shoreline along an arm of the lake. The view of the aspens, all golden, reflected in the water was just stunning. We found a grassy meadow where the water flows into the lake and found seats on fallen tree trunks to have our snacks and were entertained by a blue heron. These birds are generally quite shy and never allow a person to get close. But this fellow was very interested in two fishermen out at the edge of the lake, posing for the photographers in our group.

We continued around the lake, even crossing the water on fallen logs, to the other side of a finger of the lake. In a few spots, we had to finagle our way up and over a huge tree trunk and rocky outcroppings. All too soon, we returned to the switchback to go back up to the cars.

It had been a perfect fall hike. Golden aspens that could compete with the sun, wildlife, fresh mountain air and sunshine. What else can a hiker ask for?

Bear Canyon Lake

Trailhead: From Payson, Highway 260 east to mile marker 282. Turn left onto Highway 300 to Woods Canyon Lake. Continue on the FR 300 about 12.3 miles and turn right onto Forest Road 89. At 2.1 miles turn right onto Forest Road 89A, which leads to two lake-access parking lots. (The first one for boat access.) Drive past the first one and drive straight into the second lot.

Distance: 3.8-mile loop. High clearance vehicles advised.

Difficulty: Moderate. Steep, rocky trail with obstacles in spots. Elevation change about 60 feet.

Highlights: Clear mountain lake, bald eagles, osprey, fish and in fall, golden-yellow aspen.