Senate Candidates Debate Health Care

Junk it.

Fix it.

That summarizes the difference between Senator John McCain and challenger Ann Kirkpatrick, in an expensive race that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

The two candidates clashed sharply on health care reform, specifically the Affordable Care Act.

McCain wants to repeal the whole law — a position he shares with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Kirkpatrick agrees the plan has serious problems, but wants to fix those problems rather than eliminate health coverage for millions of Americans and start all over again.

From the start, McCain opposed the health exchanges, which have provided coverage for more than 20 million Americans. The Affordable Care Act required all insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions and allowed students to stay on their parents’ plans. The reforms include a fine for people who don’t get insurance and subsidies based on income for people who seek coverage through the exchange. The reforms also expanded the number of people who could get coverage through the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment system (AHCCCS) and other Medicaid programs.

This year’s partial meltdown of the exchanges has offered support for the critics of the plan. The number of insurance companies offering plans for people through the federal exchange will drop dramatically next year. The one or two plans left in each county will generally impose a 50 to 75 percent increase in premiums. The plans have suffered because many young, healthy people have elected to pay the fines, leaving people who have more health problems to seek coverage through the subsidized plans on the exchange.

“I’ve always said it wasn’t perfect,” said Kirkpatrick who voted for the Affordable Care Act during her first term in Congress. “I came to the health care debate with more than 20 years experience as a health care lawyer — I have a good understanding of what’s involved. When I first hear the possibility we’d have only one carrier (in much of Arizona) — I contacted the director ... when I heard Aetna was pulling out of Pinal County, I talked to Blue Cross-Blue Shield. This is something we could have been doing in the past six years — instead of voting 60 times to repeal it. (McCain’s) plan would make health care more expensive for women — he even co-sponsored a bill to allow an employer to fire a single woman who got pregnant.”

“Nonsense,” retorted McCain. “Now she wants us to work together to fix it. But when they adopted the Affordable Care Act, for the first time in history a major entitlement reform passed without a single vote from the other side. I fought for weeks and weeks and weeks and they allowed no input from the minority party. Now she wants us to sit down and work together. Here’s how we work together — we repeal it and we replace. It. We can fix the health system — but it was based on a flawed premise — we’d take money from healthy young Americans and spend it on health care for older, ill Americans. Now 14 of the 15 counties in Arizona have only one health care provider.”

Kirkpatrick responded the nation can’t simply repeal the law and leave millions without insurance — not to mention again allowing health plans to exclude coverage of pre-existing conditions.

“I was at a wedding not too long ago. The father of the bride pulled me aside, tears streaming down his face. He said, ‘I’m a Republican — but I wouldn’t have been here today to walk my daughter down the aisle if you hadn’t voted for the Affordable Care Act.’ But we do have to fix it. And we do have to address the cost of prescription drugs.”

McCain replied, “the majority don’t approve of Obamacare and 29 percent say they’ve been harmed. The majority have resoundingly rejected Obamacare. We could obviously have risk pools — were not going to abandon them.”

“I just heard from a man who had been paying $3,600 a month for private insurance and he said thank heavens he was able to get insurance through Obamacare for about $500 a month,” countered Kirkpatrick.

“Blue Cross has announced a 65 percent increase. That’s why 21 million Americans were predicted to be part of Obamacare and only 9 million have. The whole thing is collapsing like a house of cards,” shot back McCain.

Actually about 20 million Americans have gained coverage through the act, according to the federal Department of Health Services.

However, roughly 11 million people eligible to sign up decided not to, which means they would pay the fine instead.

Asked what Congress could do to fix the problems, McCain said, “It was based on a flawed premise. We have to scrap it and start over. It was based on the wrong idea we were going to penalize young people.”

That’s a reference to the insurance model, which assumes people will pay to be sure they have coverage in case they get sick. If only sick people seek coverage, the premiums will clearly be far higher than if a large number of relatively healthy people are in the insurance pool as well.

The Department of Health and Human Services said that extending coverage to some 20 million Americans has reduced the number of Americans without medical insurance by 50 percent, from 14 percent of the population to 7 percent of the population.

The presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump last week also touched on the health care debate.

Like McCain, Trump called for the repeal of Obamacare, without discussing alternative ways to provide coverage to the 20 million people potentially affected.

Like Kirkpatrick, Clinton said Congress and the administration should fix the problems with the system rather than repeal it.

Her husband, former President Bill Clinton, provoked headlines when he called the Affordable Care Act “the craziest system,” mostly because of the cutoff points for the subsidy system that sharply reduces the cost of premiums for people on the exchanges based on income. Clinton said many hardworking people make just a little too much money to qualify for the subsidies, which makes the premiums unaffordable.

The United States spends more than 17 percent of its gross domestic product on health care, the highest percentage in the world. By contrast, France, Germany, Canada, Japan and a host of other countries spend about 11 percent.

The U.S. spends about $9,000 per capita on health care, more than twice as much as most other industrialized countries. Japan spends about $3,700, Canada $4,500, Great Britain about $3,300 and Australia about $4,115, according to a 2013 survey by the Commonwealth Fund.

Almost all other industrialized countries spend less, but provide universal health care.

Although the U.S. spends twice as much as other advanced countries on health care, we get worse results by many measures. Americans go to the doctor less often, have a shorter life expectancy, lower rates of childhood immunization, fewer hospital beds, and higher death rates from many chronic conditions compared to people living in most other industrialized nations.