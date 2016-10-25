Spikers Keep Rolling

Delaynee Bowman couldn’t contain the tears.

Sammi Sokol experienced the same emotions as the two Longhorns played their final volleyball game at Wilson Dome on Thursday night.

“Yeah, I cried a little bit when they called my name and I saw my parents,” Bowman said of the pregame senior night ceremony. “But I put the emotions behind me so I could focus on the game.”

Yes, this team has shown great focus this season.

This magical season.

Just two days after winning at Snowflake to wrap up a season sweep of the mighty Lobos, the Longhorns shook off the inevitable emotional letdown to beat visiting Winslow 25-13, 25-15, 17-25, 27-25 to clinch a berth in the Class 3A state tournament and put themselves on the verge of the 3A East Region championship.

At 8-0 in the region entering the final two games this week, Payson needs just one more win to wrap up the region title.

The Longhorns play at Blue Ridge tonight and close the regular season at Holbrook on Thursday.

The top two teams in each region earn automatic berths in the 16-team Class 3A state tournament. The lowest the Longhorns can finish is second.

Of course, they want to close out a perfect 3A East record with two more wins and claim the championship.

It’s possible Blue Ridge could still win the section if the Yellow Jackets beat Payson tonight and beat Snowflake on Thursday and the Longhorns lose at Holbrook on Thursday. Both teams would finish 8-2 in the region and would have split the two games against each other.

And Blue Ridge would be awarded the title based on a better winning percentage in conference games. The Yellow Jackets would finish 10-4 (.714) in conference games, while Payson would wind up 10-5 (.667).

Payson and Snowflake could wind up tied atop the standings at 8-2 if the Longhorns lose both games this week and Snowflake beats Show Low tonight and Blue Ridge on Thursday. However, Payson would win the title based on sweeping the two region games with the Lobos.

These Longhorns want to avoid all that complicated tie-breaker stuff and end the drama tonight.

Payson (11-4) stood at No. 7 in the 3A power rankings used to seed the tournament thanks in large part to Tuesday’s win over Snowflake (12-3), which slipped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the power rankings after falling to the Longhorns for the second time.

“It’s been a lot of fun my senior year to play with all these girls,” said Sokol. “We’ve all become so close and we play like a family.”

Two of the team’s four seniors — McKenna Crank and Abby Hazelo missed senior night to be at an FFA Convention in Indianapolis. They went through a senior ceremony themselves before the previous home game.

Payson head coach Desirae Burris said it’s difficult watching her seniors play their final home game.

“It’s definitely emotional,” she said. “These seniors have worked so hard. They’re such giving people, all four of them. They would do anything for anybody. It makes it that much harder to let them go — they’re such key members of our team.”

She said it’s fulfilling to see her girls accomplish their biggest goal this season.

“It’s huge that we’ve accomplished that goal,” she said of clinching a state tournament berth. “That’s what we’ve been aiming for all season. They’re super excited.

“And I’m just ready to go. We’re very state focused. We’re talking about it in practice. That’s where we want to go and we want to be as competitive as possible.”