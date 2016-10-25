Support The Payson Senior Center

Editor:

My husband and I have had the privilege of living part time in Payson for the last 10 years. Recently this past spring I was able to relocate here full time.

I felt that during my time here I would pursue volunteer opportunities to give back to a community that I care very much about. I came in contact with the Payson Senior Center through a dear friend and I can’t express enough how amazing their efforts are.

I had no idea that this center was behind services that reach so many seniors — even outside of their building!

Their program “Meals on

Wheels” is responsible for providing nutritious and warm meals daily to 150 homes for seniors who are homebound. In addition, they are serving daily warm meals at the center along with providing informative

presentations, shuttle service, and fun activities in a family atmosphere.

But like all nonprofit organizations they need support and more wonderful volunteers. They count on us in the community to help sustain their services.

I am hoping this letter will encourage the wonderful people of Payson to seek out ways they can support this center by donating used items for their Trinkets and Treasures store which supports the center directly, or volunteering their time at the center in any capacity. All you have to do is make a call or stop in!

All of the nonprofits in our town need our support, I am just speaking on behalf of the Payson Senior Center because that directly relates to my experience. It is so rewarding and a valued service, and when we support our nonprofits we are giving back to a town that is so special. The people of Payson make it that way!

Rima Urban