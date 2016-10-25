Who’s buying the election?

Who will own the politicians when the smoke clears?

Who will the government work for when the campaign’s over?

We don’t know.

Because the politicians themselves don’t want us to know.

We’re speaking, of course, about the growing influence of dark money on our elections. Ever since the disastrous U.S. Supreme Court Citizens United decision gave corporations and special interest groups the full rights of citizenship, the power of dark money has grown.

The Supreme Court’s ruling essentially invited Congress and state legislatures to at least require special interest groups and corporations to reveal what they spend.

Alas, Congress did nothing.

Tragically, the Arizona Legislature did even less: Lawmakers actually defanged the pathetic remaining campaign finance laws and gave their blessing to bundling. This pernicious “reform” allows lawmakers to gather up money and distribute it to other candidates without ever revealing the source.

Now, maybe you think that dark money is somehow a partisan issue — on whichever side of the great divide your sympathies fall.

But it isn’t.

In past election cycles, Republicans with their links to corporate interests have reaped the great majority of the dark money support. But in the current cycle, Hillary Clinton has benefited from about four times the dark money support as Donald Trump, according to a weekend tally in the New York Times.

Now, Donald Trump has decried fat cats and pay to play contributions — but has lined up for corporate and special interest support when he needed it.

Hillary Clinton has said she’ll appoint Supreme Court Justices who will reverse Citizens United — but she’s also set records when it comes to smoothly lining up dark money support in the current election.

We have lots of examples much closer to home, starting with the grotesque abuses of the Arizona Corporation Commission race.

You may recall, Arizona Public Service two years ago spent millions ensuring the election of two commissioners who have since then voted faithfully to approve every APS request. No doubt, the APS investment will pay off in the spring when the commission must decide on an 8 percent rate increase and new rules that could snuff out solar in Arizona.

Republican Commissioner Bob Burns has waged a lonely crusade for APS to disclose how much it spent — but the other APS-friendly commissioners have refused to support him.

So now Democrats Tom Chabin and Bill Mundell are running, promising to force disclosure.

But wait: In the current election cycle, APS has apparently spent nothing on campaigns, but solar industry groups have reportedly spent some $2 million.

The law allows this secret, unlimited spending, so long as the dark money groups don’t directly coordinate their efforts with the candidates they’re supporting. But that’s a laughable requirement — easily and continually violated. All it does is to allow the candidates to smile innocently and say they have no control over the dark money groups.

But we have no doubt at all that the dark money special interests will find a way to make sure the politicians know exactly how much they owe once they take office.

The Republicans do it.

The Democrats do it.

And they’re doing it to us.

Now, we certainly hope that Burns, Chabin and Mundell will get elected — and force both APS and the solar companies to reveal exactly how much they’re spending to influence the election. We single out Burns, Chabin and Mundell because they’ve all said they favor such disclosure, while the remaining Republican candidates have opposed disclosure.

And we hope that whoever wins the state legislative races will change the state law to mirror California’s requirement of full disclosure by dark money groups. Our incumbent lawmakers House members Bob Thorpe, Brenda Barton and Senator Sylvia Allen all voted for the loosening of the few remaining restrictions and refused to consider a disclosure law. But if they do get past Democrats Nikki Bagley and Alex Martinez, we hope they’ll reconsider. Fostering a special interest takeover of government through corrupting, secret contributions runs counter to the conservative principles the incumbents have so staunchly maintained in so many other areas.

But here’s the truth: We don’t think the politicians will save our government. They’re too much the beneficiaries of the dark money spending, which tends to favor incumbents above all. That makes sense: Incumbents usually win — and the dark money groups have wasted their money if they don’t back a winner who can return the political favors.

That means the voters will have to save our democracy.

We hope that in two years, we’ll have a chance to vote on a ballot measure to force disclosure of dark money spending.

Until then, we really won’t know who owns the politicians — and who controls our government.