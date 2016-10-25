Why No Mention Of 3rd Party Candidates?

Editor:

Once again the Roundup has demonstrated why concerned citizens in Payson

and indeed all around the country are in record numbers, losing even more

faith in the established media.

Your front page article on the senatorial race in Arizona, “Battle for Senate” (Oct. 18) actually had very little to do with candidates John McCain or Ann Kirkpatrick. Instead, you chose to focus the article on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, rather than on the merits of either of these two actual senatorial candidates.

Most disturbing is that in your massive 45 column-inch article, you failed to give even one word of mention to the fact that there are more than two candidates for Senate in Arizona. Green Party candidate Gary Swing is on the ballot, and Libertarian Merissa Hamilton is an officially-recognized write-in candidate.

Not one single word to the voters of Rim Country, not even a courtesy statement, that these other candidates exist, let alone one word about what they have to offer and how they differ from McCain and Kirkpatrick.

There are always more than two perspectives on every issue facing America, Arizona and Payson. The Roundup’s failure to recognize this principle and to recognize the so-called minor party candidates is shameful.

Rim Country voters can find out more about Green Party candidate Gary Swing here: http://www.azgp.org/ and Libertarian Party write-in candidate Merissa Hamilton here: https://www.azlp.org/

Larry Hoffenberg,

Gila County Libertarian Party

Editor’s note: Mr. Hoffenberg raises an excellent point — the media — has devoted little space to the third party candidates. That includes the Roundup, although we’ve mostly focused on local candidates — including the Independent campaign of Darrell Stubbs for sheriff. And it’s true, the two dominant parties have made it hard for other parties to even get on the ballot. That said, the article was focused on the debate and the third-party candidates weren’t invited due to their low polling numbers. The first article about the debate focused on the back and forth about the presidential candidates, which dominated the opening of the debate.