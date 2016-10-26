Arizona Polls Favor Propositions, But Arpaio Faltering

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio trails Democratic challenger Paul Penzone by nearly 15 points and propositions that would legalize marijuana and raise the minimum wage lead in the polls.

The Arizona Republic/ASU’s Morrison Institute/Cronkite News poll shows Clinton, the Democratic nominee, leading Trump 39 to 34 percent among likely voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percent.

Penzone leads Arpaio in the Maricopa County sheriff’s race 46 to 31 percent, with 5.6 percentage points margin of error. A hefty 21 percent remain undecided.

Even when the undecided voters were pushed to pick, Penzone led by 49 to 36 percent.

The poll was conducted Oct. 10-15, after the U.S. Justice Department announced it would pursue criminal charges against Arpaio for ignoring a federal judge’s orders to halt immigration-enforcement patrols.

“Sheriff Arpaio isn’t polling well among Latino registered voters, which could be an expected result,” Reilly said. “What is surprising are Arpaio’s low poll numbers among non-Latino white registered voters in Maricopa County.”

The Arizona Republic/Morrison/Cronkite News poll also asked registered voters’ opinions on Proposition 205, a measure to legalize the possession and consumption of marijuana by persons who are 21 years or older.

The poll showed 50 percent in favor and 42 percent against, with 8 percent undecided (plus/minus 4). Support for Proposition 205 hasn’t changed much in the past six weeks.

The poll also asked voters about Proposition 206, a measure to raise the minimum wage from $8.05 per hour to $10 per hour in 2017, then gradually to $12 by 2020. The poll showed 58 percent in favor and 32 percent against, with 10 percent unsure (plus/minus 4.1). Support has dropped 3 points in the past six weeks.

The pollsters talked to 1,179 people by phone in both English and Spanish and completed the interviews 69 percent of the time and targeted only registered voters.