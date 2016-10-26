Artists Create Mural For Elks

You don’t have to drive up to the Mogollon Rim to check out the great view anymore. Local artists recently completed a mural in the entrance of the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Highway, that looks so much like the view from the Rim, you just might fall off the edge.

It took Payson Art League artists Donna Davies, assisted by Nancy Frost, a month to complete the landscape scene, wrapping up the mural Oct. 1.

Rollie Cape approached Davies late in the summer about painting a mural for the Elks after Masoud Yasami, artist and art professor at Gila Community College, suggested Davies for the job. Davies was a student in Yasami’s drawing class.

The 19-by-10-foot mural makes a statement as guests enter the Elks Lodge.

The scene is of the view from the Woods Canyon Lake turnoff. An Elks Club plaque hangs from a tree growing on the ledge in the picture and an elk head is mounted on the wall.

“The gorgeous sky and clouds that we are all used to seeing in Payson also show off the beauty of God’s creation for all to see,” said Davies.

“The 3-D effect of the mural creates the illusion of depth overlooking the valley. Be careful when you walk into the entrance and don’t fall off the edge!”

The mural is part of a larger remodeling project of the Elks facility.



Artist John “Skipp” Shipp, an Elk member, also refurbished the large elk mounted on the roof of the building.

Cape served as the volunteer project manager on the mural.