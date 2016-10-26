Blue Ridge Beats Payson To Keep Longhorns' 3a East Volleyball Title Celebration On Hold

Payson’s volleyball team lost a fierce battle at Lakeside Blue Ridge on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

The Longhorns would have clinched the 3A East Region championship with a victory but fell 22-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20, 11-15.

It was Payson’s first region loss of the season. The Longhorns fell to 8-1 in the 3A East and 11-5 overall. Payson slipped from No. 7 to No. 8 in the 3A power rankings as a result of the loss.

The Yellow Jackets (7-2 3A East, 10-6 overall) earned a split of their two region matches with Payson and remained alive in the race for the 3A East championship entering tonight’s regular-season ending action.

Blue Ridge plays Snowflake (7-2 3A East, 13-3 overall) tonight in Lakeside. The teams are tied for second place, one game behind Payson. Snowflake won the meeting between the teams in Snowflake 3-0.

If Payson wins at Holbrook (1-8 3A East, 3-13 overall), the Longhorns (11-5 overall) claim the region championship with an 8-1 record and eliminate the need for tiebreakers to break the tie for the region title.

If Holbrook manages to upset Payson and Snowflake beats Blue Ridge, the Longhorns would win the 3A East crown based on sweeping both region contests with the Lobos.

If Payson loses at Holbrook and Blue Ridge beats Snowflake, Payson and Blue Ridge would both finish 8-2 in the region and would have split the two meetings between each other. The next tiebreaker is conference record and both teams would finish 10-5 in the conference and 11-6 overall, according to azpreps365.com.

Payson has already qualified for the 16-team state tournament because the top two teams in each of the six sections earn automatic berths, with the final four teams determined by the power rankings.

The state tournament is set for Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5. The first three rounds of the four-round single-elimination tournament are scheduled for Phoenix Camelback High School. The state final takes place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Phoenix North High School.

The bracket will be revealed at azpreps365.com at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.