Chamber Hopes To Boost Local Shopping With Prizes

Hurry, get shopping. This $6,000 giveaway could not be any simpler. Gather all of your receipts from local purchases, including utility bills, and bring them down to the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce on Main Street.

Each receipt will get you an entry into the Money on the Mountain drawing, a collection of gift certificates and prizes from businesses across the Rim Country and northern Arizona.

Chris Bertone, chamber membership manager, said the goal is to encourage residents to shop local and in nearby communities.

The Rim Country chamber is partnering with four chambers for the Money on the Mountain drawing, including Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor and Springerville-Eagar.

Shop in any of these communities — for gas, food, cars, gifts, even utility bills — and bring in your receipts to the chamber to enter the drawing. Each receipt from Payson gets you two entries for the drawing and receipts from one of the four other communities gets one entry.

You can submit copies — even whole batches of receipts on a single page.

On Nov. 1, a grand prizewinner will be chosen. So far, the grand prize includes nearly $6,000 worth of prizes, including $1,000 in cash, $100 to Payson’s Chevron and Rim Liquors, $100 to Payson Wireless, $75 to the Mogollon Moose Bakery, a free night at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino and many more. Besides the grand prize, there will be several smaller prizes awarded by the Payson chamber.

Bertone said a marketing company out of Pinetop, Spider Trainers, approached the chamber to do the giveaway.

He said the drawing will showcase the impact of shopping local. Payson recently started working with the Pinetop-Lakeside chamber on other partnerships to cross promote the communities.

Bertone started working at the chamber in September. The private, nonprofit relies almost entirely on membership dues from local businesses. It costs $300 to join the chamber. Besides working to promote local businesses, the chamber is the place visitors go for information. They see between 900-1,500 visitors a month and the most common question is “What is there to do here?”

Bertone and the staff of volunteers always tell visitors to check out the Tonto Natural Bridge State Park.

For more information on Money on the Mountain, visit the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce at 100 W. Main St., call 928-474-4515 or visit www.rimcountrychamber.com.