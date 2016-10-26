Council Approves Final Loan For Pipeline Project

The Payson Town Council approved another $11 million loan from the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority of Arizona Thursday.

This is the last loan needed to finish the C.C. Cragin pipeline project.

In all, the town has taken some $50 million in loans from WIFA to complete the pipeline from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir.

The 3,000 acre-feet of water the town obtains from the reservoir annually will secure a water supply indefinitely for the town, with enough water to support a population build-out of 38,000, planners say.

But how is Payson paying off the 30-year loans? Water users are paying increasingly higher water rates.

In 2014, the council approved five water rate increases. Homeowner bills are expected to go from $37.88 a month to $60.78 by 2018 for using 5,000 gallons of water.

LaRon Garrett, town manager, said crews have already laid most of the pipeline in the ground, including from the SRP generator through Whispering Pines and all connecting lines in town.

Crews are currently installing the line from Whispering Pines to Mesa del Caballo where a water treatment plant will be built.

The treatment plant is the final step before water is delivered in 2018.