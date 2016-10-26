Pride In Payson Day October 28th

Do you have 15 minutes to invest in Payson?

On Friday, Oct. 28, town officials want residents to go outside at 10:28 a.m. for 15 minutes to help pick up trash, pick weeds and spruce up the town.

The Take Pride Clean Outside effort is part of October’s Community Planning month.

Jason Larson, code enforcement officer, said other towns around the state are hosting similar events, including Prescott and Flagstaff.

He urged residents to stop what they’re doing at that time and go outside to help pick up, whether they’re

at work, school or out shopping.

As the code enforcement officer, Larson says he deals with blight all the time.

While it can be overwhelming to tackle the issue alone, residents working together can have a big impact even in just a few minutes.

“We just want the town to be clean,” he said. “If we can’t maintain what we have and make it appealing to outside businesses that would consider coming in or just being a good neighbor and keeping properties clean, it does not suggest good growth.”

Everyone can take pride in a clean community, he said.

For information, contact Larson at 928-472-5039.