Rancher Says County Needs Change

Woody Cline says he is running for the District 3 Gila County Board of Supervisors seat to bring about change.

The lifelong Gila County resident is a rancher in Young and worked for nearly 20 years with the U.S. Forest Service in fire management. He has served as president of the Young/Pleasant Valley Community Council for two years — which acts as an unofficial town council for the unincorporated area, overseeing its public buildings and facilities. Cline also heads the Gila County Cattle Growers, an office he assumed in February and will hold for two years as well as serving as vice chairman of the Arizona Cattlemen’s Association wildlife committee.

As chairman of the community council, Cline said he has had the opportunity to work with county and state government representatives as well as the Forest Service.

“We need to turn things around,” said Cline. “The direction it’s been going is not right. We need more economic growth.”

He said he’d like to see the county do more to improve the timber, cattle and mining industries. Cline believes helping those industries grow will generate revenue that doesn’t rest on the backs of taxpayers.

“I have a big interest in youth. I look at them and I worry over their lack of direction,” he said.

Working with the Forest Service, he was involved in both Youth Conservation Corps and the Young Adult Conservation Corps.

“We worked with them (the youth and young adults) and taught them a work ethic and trades to some extent. We gave them something to do and let them make a few dollars. It really worked around here, for both the youth and the community.”

Cline said the Forest Service eventually hired some of the young people onto fire crews.

Another change he’d like to see is how the county spends the taxes it collects.

“I see how taxes are spent and I don’t agree with it. I know there are some things we don’t have choice about, but there can be a better use made of the other.”

He said he has seen the county complete a project, only to have to go back and fix it later. “Lots need to be done right the first time.”

Cline also is concerned that so many of the county’s high level staff live outside Gila County. He said he believes if someone works for the county, they should live in the county and spend their salaries elsewhere.

“I have to live in District 3 to run for county supervisor,” he said.

Cline said, “We need to put some common sense back into county government.”

He also wants to see better representation of all the county’s citizens. For instance, he said the county does little to attend to the needs of the White Mountain Apache, which has a portion of reservation lands in District 3. The representation needs to be improved across the county, he said.

With his work in the Forest Service and through the Cattle Growers, Cline said he has worked with a lot of people at different levels. “It will be challenging and fun,” he said.