Seeing Stars In Star Valley

Where’s the best place in Rim Country to see stars?

Well, Star Valley, of course.

So the Rim Astronomy Club would like to make star parties a regular feature at the B. Diane McDaniel Community Park in Star Valley by donating a permanently fixed telescope and protective dome to the park.

Peri Cline, a member of the Rim Astronomy Club, made a presentation about a “mini observatory” at the park to the Star Valley Town Council at its Oct. 18 meeting.

The group had a star party at the park in September and even though it was arranged at the last minute, it was still well attended, Cline said.

She said one of the members has a 30-inch telescope the club would like to permanently place in the park, protected by a SkyShed Personal Observatory Dome. Cline said the SkyShed company has a grant program that would cover the cost of the observatory, the labor to install it and get a power source to it.

“We need approval of the council to move forward with the grant,” she told the council.

At the September star party, the group set up its telescopes in the park’s horseshoe pit. Cline said the surface was too soft for the best observations. On a closer inspection of the grounds, she said the club determined that the ground on one of the higher levels of the park would be a better spot. She added with sweat equity from club members the barn at the park could be turned into a meeting space.

“We could turn Star Valley into an astronomy mecca,” Cline said.

Town manager Tim Grier told the council he had concerns about sacrificing space at the park.

Cline responded that not a lot of space is needed for the proposed observatory.

The council took no action on the matter. Grier advised that it is something to discuss in December at the council’s strategic plan meeting.