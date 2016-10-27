Jazz All Stars Perform Oct. 30 In Payson

The next Jazz All Stars program is at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.

Performing will be Ioannis Goudelis, Devon Bridgewater, Dave Ihlenfeld, Ted Sistruck and Gerry Reynolds

Goudelis performs on the piano, accordion. Born and raised in Greece, music composer Goudelis moved to Los Angeles from Phoenix, via way of Corfu. After studying music at Arizona State University and spending eight years in the Valley performing with Latin, jazz and flamenco artists, he set his sights on Hollywood. There he performed, recorded and opened for artists such as Stevie Wonder, Ray Price, Mike Stern and Stanley Jordan. His original music was featured on TV shows such as “House” and “NCIS” and on HBO. Last year he appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” His first CD, “Life Goes On,” was released in 2007. His latest CD, “Melodid,” hit digital download stores this year.

Bridgewater performs on the flugelhorn, trumpet and violin. He has been a mainstay on the Phoenix jazz scene since 1989. He studied with Modern Jazz Quartet (MJQ) pianist Charles Lewis and later worked with local legends, Prince Shell, Nadine Jansen and Armand Boatman. He worked with trumpeter Wynton Marsalis when Marsalis was in Phoenix to perform. While at Harvard University, he also studied with Dizzy Gillespie.

Dave Ihlenfeld performs on the tuba. He played piano for more than 10 years at the weekly Pita Jungle Restaurant Jazz Jam session in Chandler. A graduate with a bachelor’s degree in music education from DePauw University, and a master’s degree in tuba performance from Indiana University, Ihlenfeld will play tuba as a lead instrument for this performance.

Ted Sistruck is on bass for the Oct. 30 concert. Now one of the busiest bass players in Phoenix, Sistruck studied with Chuck Mahronich at ASU. He also studied with bassists Rufus Reid, Dave Holland and Michael Formanack.

Gerry Reynolds, drums, will accompany the group. As organizer of the jazz concerts presented at the Community Presbyterian Church, the Rim Country resident has a long history of performing with some of the top jazz.

A donation of $5 is requested for the performance.