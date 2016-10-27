John Marcanti For District 3 Gila County Receives Recognition For His Efforts On Efforts For Star Valley

Star Valley Mayor Ronnie O. McDaniel, once a rival of John Marcanti for the District 3 Gila County supervisor seat, was all smiles when presenting a plaque honoring the supervisor for his efforts on behalf of Star Valley. Marcanti has helped bring $25,000 to Star Valley to develop a well in the B. Diane McDaniel Park, get bathrooms built there and help fund the Senior Ridership and Meals on Wheels program in the community. Marcanti’s district includes the Star Valley area, plus a small portion of the southeast reaches of Payson, plus much of northeastern Gila County down to the Hayden-Winkelman area.