N. Gila County Genealogical Society Honors Volunteer

The Northern Gila County Genealogical Society has awarded the highest honor possible for a member to receive as a volunteer working on behalf of the Society.

Patty Joseph was presented the award on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Society’s monthly meeting. She was honored as a result of her consistent efforts in assisting the Society Library in being a first-class asset to the citizens of Gila County and the town of Payson.

Vice-President Hoyt Kenmore read the citation to members, “In recognition of your constant dedication to this organization, and the attitude par excellence you have shown in every task you have ever performed. The executive board awards this document: An Honorary Lifetime Membership with this Society.”

Society President Griff Brown said Joseph had accrued in excess of 308 hours of volunteer duty since the current team leadership assumed control in January and helped increase the overall membership by 16 members.