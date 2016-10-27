New Hours At Payson Public Library

The hours of operation at Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane, will change after Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24.

It will be open 50 hours each week instead of 49 and opening an hour earlier each day (as morning hours seem to be in demand); closing a bit earlier on Friday and Saturday afternoons (when demand is usually very slow).

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 26, the Payson Public Library’s new hours will be:

Mondays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed Sundays and holidays