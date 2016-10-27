Payson Needs Volunteer Help

Volunteers are needed to serve the Payson community as a board, commission or committee member.

The Town of Payson wants volunteers interested in serving on a council-appointed board, commission or committee.

The Town will advertise at least once per year to create a bank of applicants for potential appointments in the event of vacancies.

The town clerk will keep applications on file for one year. Apply before Oct. 31 for appointments to terms expiring Dec. 31, 2016.

Payson’s boards, commissions and committees help the public as they consider important issues that will affect the community and make recommendations to the Payson Town Council.

If interested, please download an application at www.paysonaz.gov or visit Town Hall to pickup an application.

View the descriptions for each board, commission and committee to learn more about their duties and responsibilities.