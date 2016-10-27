Rotary Bean Off

Karen Patterson makes the Rim Country’s best beans — at least according to the people who voted in the Third Annual Rim Country Rotary Great American Bean Off at the Payson Golf Course. The event offered guests a burger, coleslaw, beer and the chance to taste six different bean entries. The proceeds for the Oct. 13 contest, estimated to be about $1,000, will benefit the Payson Area Food Drive.
