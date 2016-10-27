Rotary Bean Off

Karen Patterson makes the Rim Country’s best beans — at least according to the people who voted in the Third Annual Rim Country Rotary Great American Bean Off at the Payson Golf Course.

Photo by Teresa McQuerrey. |

Karen Patterson makes the Rim Country’s best beans — at least according to the people who voted in the Third Annual Rim Country Rotary Great American Bean Off at the Payson Golf Course.

As of Monday, October 24, 2016

Advertisement

Karen Patterson makes the Rim Country’s best beans — at least according to the people who voted in the Third Annual Rim Country Rotary Great American Bean Off at the Payson Golf Course. The event offered guests a burger, coleslaw, beer and the chance to taste six different bean entries. The proceeds for the Oct. 13 contest, estimated to be about $1,000, will benefit the Payson Area Food Drive.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos