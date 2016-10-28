Aps Will Spend $1 Million To Elect Its Own Regulators

Arizona Public Service has announced it will spend $1 million to get three Republicans elected to the Arizona Corporation Commission — including Commissioner Bob Burns who has crusaded to force the company to reveal its spending two years ago to elect two of the incumbent commissioners.

The company is seeking an 8 percent rate increase and new rules that will potentially smother the rooftop solar industry in the state.

Republicans Andy Tobin and Boyd Dunn have both refused to support Burns’ effort to force disclosure of the APS or Pinnacle West expenditure of a reported $3 million to influence the race two years ago.

Pinnacle West — APS’s parent company — will reveal what it’s spending the $1 million on after the election, according to an APS spokesman.

The announcement by APS concluded that Democratic candidates Bill Mundell and Tom Chabin have so consistently criticized APS both for its previous dark money political campaign and for its proposals to reduce incentives for rooftop solar customers that the company had concluded they couldn’t fairly consider the company’s needs.

“They have from the start of the campaign made Pinnacle West and APS enemy No. 1,” said a company spokesman.

Meanwhile, SolarCity reportedly funded an independent expenditure group called Save our AZ Solar, which spent an estimated $686,522 during the Republican primary in an independent expenditure campaign to support Burns — then contending with four other candidates for one of the three Republican nominations for the seat. That’s about 10 times as much as Burns spent on his own campaign from donations made directly to that campaign.

People who donate directly to a campaign have strict limits on how much they can contribute, which is intended to prevent a candidate from becoming beholden to a single donor. However, under the terms of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling, special interests and corporations can spend as much as they want so long as they don’t directly coordinate their campaigns with the candidates they’re supporting.

Companies can form independent expenditure committees for strictly political purposes, which means they eventually have to disclose what they’re spending.

However, companies can also file with the federal Internal Revenue Service to form nonprofit groups that have a social purpose — but also spend money on independent political campaigns. Those groups don’t have to reveal the source of their money or what they spend so long as they remain in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service.

The distinction between the two types of independent political groups remains murky and the connections between the candidates and the dark money groups almost impossible to monitor.

Neither Congress nor the Arizona Legislature took advantage of U.S. Supreme Court suggestions that they could require the dark money groups to disclose their spending and sources of funding.

Congress has ignored the suggestion.

The Arizona Legislature this year actually passed SB1516 that swore off any state role in regulating the dark money groups so long as they remained in good standing with the IRS, surely the first time the Arizona Legislature has abdicated in favor of federal regulation. The Legislature also reduced to misdemeanors violations of the laws that remain. The change in the campaign finance laws also made it possible for one elected official to bundle up contributions from businesses and special interests and pass them along to other candidates, all without revealing the source of the money.

The law to loosen the last few restraints on dark money groups drew the support of Rim Country’s entire delegation, including House members Brenda Barton (R-Payson) and Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff). Their Democratic opponents — former Jerome mayor Nikki Bagley and former superintendent of schools Alex Martinez — have criticized the measure.

Dark money groups have played an increasingly dominant role in fundraising since the Supreme Court ruling in Citizens United in 2010.

In 1998, independent expenditure groups spent $328,000 adjusted for inflation, according to an article in Capitol Times. Candidates at that time spent far more in money contributed directly to them, with legal disclosure of the source.

However, in 2012 after the Citizens United decision, dark money spending in Arizona jumped to $28 million, including $1.8 million backing Gov. Doug Ducey’s campaign and $6.4 million spent to oppose his Democratic opponent, Fred Duvall. That amounted to three times as much as Duvall raised from donations to his campaign.

The dark money contributions this year will likely remain much lower, with no statewide offices up for grabs.

However, dark money spending has spiraled in federal contests. The New York Times reported this weekend that Donald Trump has drawn about $63 million in dark money support while Hillary Clinton has drawn an estimated $180 million.

The hard-fought, high-stakes contest for control of the Arizona Corporation Commission will once again serve as the poster child for dark money spending in Arizona.

The solar industry hasn’t revealed yet how much money it’s spending in the general election campaign, but the $1 million plan by APS will likely exceed everything the five candidates raise by a wide margin.

The stakes for APS are considerable, with its request for an 8 percent rate increase almost the first item on the agenda in the spring for whoever wins the commission race.

APS also wants to impose new charges on people who install rooftop solar systems. Solar industry supporters say the demand charges will reduce the value of solar systems for homeowners. Also, APS wants permission to pay much less for excess power generated by the solar rooftop panels, so reducing the incentives for installing solar systems that it could cripple the industry.

APS maintains that the new charges would ensure that solar energy customers pay their fair share of the cost of the infrastructure on which they continue to rely when the sun’s not shining.

However, supporters of the solar systems say that argument ignores the benefits to the entire system of having more solar and wind generated power, which puts off the time APS would need to build expensive new power generating systems. They maintain the Corporation Commission bases the profit margin for the company’s government-granted monopoly on its total investment. Therefore, the company’s profit margin is based on its investment in things like power plants.

“If they build a fossil fuel plant, they get to put that in rate base and raise everybody’s rates, solar and non-solar alike, so rooftop solar benefits the non-solar customers as well,” said Mundell a former state senator and former Corporation Commissioner.

Tom Chabin, a former state senator, said the shift to “net metering” would also hurt consumers. He said APS wants to pay lower, wholesale rates for the excess power generated by the solar systems — which it can sell to other homeowners at higher, retail rates.

“When I produce the kilowatt hour that’s extra in that total, where does it go? It goes to my next door neighbor,” said Chabin, for which APS charges the retail rate.

Top 5 Independent Expenditure Groups

Out of the 200 independent expenditure groups that have filed so far, here are the five biggest spenders. The total doesn’t include dark money groups like the one formed by APS to invest $1 million in supporting three Republicans running for the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Save our Solar:

The group has spent $1.2 million, most of it supporting Republican Bob Burns in the Republican primary.

Responsible Leadership for AZ:

This conservative group has spent $100,000 supporting various Republican legislative candidates, including Rep. Noel Campbell, Rep. Kate Brophy McGee, Rep. Sonny Borrelli, Rep. Rusty Bowers and others. Most of the money comes from the Realtors of Arizona PAC.

American Federation for Children:

This pro-choice education group supports things like charter schools and taxpayer-supported vouchers to pay for private school costs. The group has spent at least $230,000 so far. Most of its money has gone to Republican lawmakers, who this year came close to approving expanding the limited Empowerment Scholarship Fund to almost every school district in the state. The scholarships would provide something like $5,000 in taxpayer-provided voucher money for parents who want to put their kids in private schools.

Stand for Children Arizona:

This group has spent $200,000 in support of candidates it believes support public schools. The money has gone to both Republicans and Democrats. The group is chaired by Rebecca Gau, former Gov. Jan Brewer’s director of the office of education.

Revitalize Arizona:

A union-supported, left-leaning group who has mostly supported moderate Republicans.