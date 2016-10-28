Co-Ed Conquerors

Chris’s Mom beat Tonto Apache Recreation 14-1 in the championship game of the Town of Payson Fall Co-Ed Softball League on Oct. 12 on Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field in Rumsey Park.
Regular Season Standings W-L
Chris’s Mom 7-1
Bay Equity’s Roundin’ Third 7-1
Tonto Apache Rec 3-5
Chili’s 2-6
Scared Hitless 1-7
Tournament Results
5-Scared Hitless d. 4-Chili’s
2-Bay Equity’s Roundin’ Third d. 3-Tonto Apache Rec.
1-Chris’s Mom d. Scared Hitless
Tonto Apache Rec. d. Chili’s
Chris’s Mom d. Bay Equity’s Roundin’ Third
Tonto Apache Rec. d. Scared Hitless
Tonto Apache Rec. d. Bay Equity’s Roundin’ Third
Chris’s Mom d. Tonto Apache Rec.
