Co-Ed Conquerors

Chris’s Mom beat Tonto Apache Recreation 14-1 in the championship game of the Town of Payson Fall Co-Ed Softball League on Oct. 12 on Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Field in Rumsey Park.

By Keith Morris

As of Friday, October 28, 2016

Regular Season Standings W-L

Chris’s Mom 7-1

Bay Equity’s Roundin’ Third 7-1

Tonto Apache Rec 3-5

Chili’s 2-6

Scared Hitless 1-7

Tournament Results

5-Scared Hitless d. 4-Chili’s

2-Bay Equity’s Roundin’ Third d. 3-Tonto Apache Rec.

1-Chris’s Mom d. Scared Hitless

Tonto Apache Rec. d. Chili’s

Chris’s Mom d. Bay Equity’s Roundin’ Third

Tonto Apache Rec. d. Scared Hitless

Tonto Apache Rec. d. Bay Equity’s Roundin’ Third

Chris’s Mom d. Tonto Apache Rec.

