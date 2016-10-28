Dark Money Strikes Again

We spoke too soon.

No sooner had we taken comfort from the apparent decision of APS to sit out the current election than the giant utility company decided to spend $1 million to elect three Republicans to the Arizona Corporation Commission. Clearly, they want commissioners who will grant them an 8 percent rate increase — and maybe snuff out solar in Arizona.

Meanwhile, SolarCity — the nation’s largest installer of rooftop solar systems — has also spent upward of $1 million to sway the election its way.

This astonishing, perfectly legal corruption of the political system all stems from the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, which came to the ridiculous conclusion that special interest groups and corporations have all the free speech rights of real people.

Despite a nudge from the Supreme Court in its disastrous, system-corrupting decision, neither Congress nor the Arizona Legislature has lifted a finger to require these dark money groups to reveal how much they spend and what they spend it on.

So now we must witness the dismaying spectacle of two special interest groups completely dominating the election of the people who will regulate them.

Two years ago, APS spent a reported $3.2 million to elect two Republican incumbents, who have faithfully supported their every request ever since.

Now, the utility with a government-granted monopoly to provide power to Rim Country and some 1.1 million other customers figures it had better make sure it seats a friendly commission — with billions of dollars on the line.

The utility company wanted to impose new fees and cut payments to solar customers so drastically that it could dramatically reduce solar installations in a state awash in sunlight.

Curiously, the dark money campaign will also benefit Republican Bob Burns, who the company has resisted due to his demands that the company reveal the full extent of its dark money spending. The other four Republicans on the commission have refused to support Burns’ push for disclosure — including incumbent Andy Tobin, running for re-election and Boyd Dunn, seeking to fill an empty seat.

APS argues that Democrats Tom Chabin and Bill Mundell have openly criticized the company for its dark money campaign — and even its executive salaries, with the CEO pulling in more than $1 million a month.

Contrast the APS’s chief executives $12 million salary to that of the Salt River Project, where the chief executive makes $1.2 million annually. SRP, by the way, also runs a huge irrigation and reservoir system — and has just put through a rate decrease.

We believe the voters ought to reject APS’s effort to buy this election.

Even more importantly, we think voters should make it clear to Congress, in the state Legislature or on the Corporation Commission that we must overturn Citizens United, require full disclosure and prevent the hostile takeover of our government by special interests.