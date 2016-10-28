Dentists Help Veterans

Editor:

Fall is here, and Payson dentists are gearing up for their fourth annual Veterans Day event to be held, Thursday and Friday, Nov. 10 and 11. Last year, Payson dentists, in conjunction with Denture Specialists, provided $42,441 in free services to our local veterans.

“We are thankful to live in a free country, and are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our soldiers. This is our way of giving back,” says Dr. Kristin Wade, owner and full-time dentist at Payson Premier Dental.

The Veterans Day event started with Dr. Thomas Mattern, former owner of Payson Premier Dental (then High Desert Dentistry). When Dr. Wade purchased the practice in 2015, she chose to continue this valuable community service in Payson.

This year there will be five dental offices participating in the event: Alpine Family Dentistry, Anderson Dental Group, Center Point Dental, Dr. Charles Beier, and Payson

Premier Dental. Each dental office will set its own hours, and will be offering veterans the choice of a filling, an extraction or a cleaning free of charge. To participate, veterans need to call one of the dental offices and make an appointment. There will be a wait list when the schedules are filled.

Veterans will need to bring their VA ID card and a list of current medications to the appointment.

“We look forward to providing this service to our veterans, and encourage them to call and schedule their appointments as soon as possible.” says Wade.

Alpine Family Dentistry: 928-474-3216

Anderson Dental Group: 928-474-4581

Center Point Dental: 928-472-2500

Dr. Charles Beier: 928-472-9303

Payson Premier Dental: 928-472-8400