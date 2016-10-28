Harriers Ready To Run For State

No seniors.

Eight of the 12 on the roster had no experience in a high school race.

Yes, Payson High girls cross-country coach Jonathan Ball had plenty of questions entering this season.

And he’s gotten some answers.

“We have come a long way both as a team, as well as individual runners,” Ball said.

It’s been a season of progress for the Longhorns, who compete in the Division 3 Section 4 Championships at Holbrook’s Hidden Cove Golf Course today. The girls race follows the 1 p.m. boys race at 1:30.

The only thing the coach was sure of was that his daughter, Kyra, would lead the way. And the junior hasn’t disappointed in her third varsity campaign.

“She has taken it to a whole new level,” he said.

She’s finished in the top five in five races for the second straight season, placing second in three races — the Sept. 7 Payson Invitational, Sept. 20 Valley Christian Park Run and Oct. 22 Fountain Hills Invitational.

But her performances this year have been more impressive than her sophomore season.

Her 20:28 clocking in the regular-season finale in Fountain Hills represents the 13th fastest time among Div. 3 Section 4 runners this fall. The top 14 today make the all-section team.

“What’s different about these top-five finishes is the quality of competition that she is beating,” coach Ball said.

Ball hopes to run down all-section accolades for the first time after placing 20th in last year’s section meet. The top 25 individuals at the sectional earn the right to compete in the State Championship, set for Saturday, Nov. 5 at Cave Creek Golf Course.

Ball isn’t the only runner that has the coach excited about not only the rest of the season but for next year and beyond.

A pair of freshmen have shown great potential.

Holly Carl started the season with a 25:59 effort at the Chandler Invitational and has run at least two minutes faster than four times, including a personal-record of 23:18 at the Desert Twilight Invitational in Casa Grande.

“Holly has fantastic talent at running,” coach Ball said. “She also has a great desire to improve, which she has throughout the season.”

Holly’s best performance of the season may have come this past week when she took second in the open division in Fountain Hills.

Fellow ninth-grader Jordan Kile turned in a PR 24:10 at the season-opening Chandler Invitational and has impressed ever since.

“Jordan is a great athlete,” coach Ball said. “She is very strong and has come a long way this past season when it comes to her desire of being good at distance running.

“Her best race came at Winslow where she got out strong and finished second in the open division. Jordan has a great upside, and has an enormous amount of potential.”

Sophomore Melissa La Spisa has improved in her second varsity campaign. She’s run at least a full minute faster this year on five of the six courses she also ran as a freshman.

“That is some significant progress,” coach Ball said.

Junior Gabby Ferguson “has been a pleasant surprise for us this season,” the coach said. “On two different occasions she has ran with Melissa in races. When she does this, which means our four and five runners are teamed up and coming in together, it totally changes our team for the better.”

Freshman Karissa Ball has turned in a couple of “really solid races,” according to her father. She’s finished among the Longhorns’ top five to contribute to the team score in multiple races and recorded her team’s third-fastest time even though she was running in the open division at the Alchesay Invitational.

Junior Danielle Pentico joined the team for the final race after the girls soccer season ended on Oct. 20. And she medaled, placing 18th in the open division at the Fountain Hills Invitational to earn a spot in the lineup for the sectional.

“I love tough athletes that want to participate and help out PHS athletics anywhere they can,” coach Ball said.

The coach said it won’t be easy for the Longhorns to qualify for the state meet for a second straight season.

“For us to have a chance to qualify all of our athletes would need to PR at the same meet,” he said. “It can happen as we seem to really be hitting our stride at the right time.”