Horns Eye State Tourney

The play of sophomores Cloee Beeler (25) and Savanna White at the net has been a big reason the No. 8-ranked Longhorns could make noise in the Class 3A State Championships. Payson had a chance to win the 3A East Region championship with a win at Holbrook on Thursday or a Blue Ridge loss to Snowflake. The pairings for the state tournament will be revealed at 11 a.m. Sunday at www.azpreps365.com. The tournament is set for Nov. 4-5 at Phoenix Camelback High. The first three rounds will be played at Camelback and the championship game at Phoenix North High.