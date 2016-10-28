Horns Eye State Tourney

The play of sophomores Cloee Beeler (25) and Savanna White at the net has been a big reason the No. 8-ranked Longhorns could make noise in the Class 3A State Championships.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

The play of sophomores Cloee Beeler (25) and Savanna White at the net has been a big reason the No. 8-ranked Longhorns could make noise in the Class 3A State Championships.

By Keith Morris

As of Friday, October 28, 2016

Advertisement

The play of sophomores Cloee Beeler (25) and Savanna White at the net has been a big reason the No. 8-ranked Longhorns could make noise in the Class 3A State Championships. Payson had a chance to win the 3A East Region championship with a win at Holbrook on Thursday or a Blue Ridge loss to Snowflake. The pairings for the state tournament will be revealed at 11 a.m. Sunday at www.azpreps365.com. The tournament is set for Nov. 4-5 at Phoenix Camelback High. The first three rounds will be played at Camelback and the championship game at Phoenix North High.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos