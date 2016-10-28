Imagine A Playoff Run

Imagine this.

Payson qualifies for the Class 3A state football playoffs with a 5-5 record.

The No. 14 Longhorns will do just that with a win in the regular season finale tonight at No. 22 Holbrook (2-6).

OK, that seems reasonable enough.

But then imagine these Longhorns shock the state for four weeks in November and win the state championship.

Harder to conceive?

I’ll grant you that.

But that’s just what they’re planning.

And I’m telling you, these kids can do it.

I believe.

The reason is simple — they’ve got what it takes.

They’ve got the size, strength, speed and raw talent.

And, in addition to good coaching, they’ve something else — determination and heart.

With 15 seniors, they’ve got the senior leadership so crucial in putting together a championship run.

Guys like quarterback Ryan Ricke and his Houdini-like ability to avoid sacks and come through with crucial completions.

Guys like J.T. Dolinich and Cameron Ross, who rank among the fastest and most elusive running backs in the state.

Guys like Angel Jacquez and Dailin Keith, who make clutch catches and shut down an opponent’s passing game (Jacquez) and win battles in the trenches (Keith).

Guys like Korben White and Trey Glasscock, who lead a strong offensive line and dominate on defense and should continue playing at the next level.

Guys like run-stopping nose guard Wyatt Richardson, who wears offensive linemen out battling him for four quarters.

Guys like defensive end Jeremiah Hamm, who along with Glasscock terrorizes opposing quarterbacks.

Guys like kicker Kenny Ayres, whose accuracy on extra points and field goals and his ability to pin opponents deep on kickoffs is only matched by his courage.

And that’s not even mentioning seniors Brandon Moore, Carver Bonn, Jeremiah Krieger, Emerson Carr and Franciso Apodaca; and juniors DiAndre Terry, Jason Bland, Trent Cline and Shane Law, who’ve also been key this season.

I wasn’t shocked when the Longhorns came within a gutsy two-point conversion try of upsetting Show Low, currently ranked No. 1.

They threatened to beat No. 3 Snowflake before a drive in the final minute stalled.

And they pushed Round Valley, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, to the end in another heartbreaking loss.

Fortunately, none of that really matters now.

With a win tonight the Longhorns will make the state playoffs.

And just imagine the possibilities.