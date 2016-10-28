‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’ A Solid Action Film

Purists are still carping about using Tom Cruise in the title role of the Jack Reacher films because of the disparity in size between the fictional operative and the actor. In author Lee Child’s 18 Jack Reacher books the tough guy stands six-foot-five and weighs in close to 250 pounds. Famously, Tom Cruise stands only five-foot-seven. He is however very fit and can act his way around the disparity. Cruise is fast enough, violent enough and ruthless enough to pull it off. He is an authentic action hero. He tells the bad guy that he will “break your arms, break your legs and then break your neck” in a way that seems simply predictive rather than bombastic. Not every actor can recite a line like that without the crowd snickering.

And director Edward Zwick, who has one Oscar win and another Oscar nom, knows how to ramrod an action flick. He directed such successful and bloody films as “Blood Diamond” and the heart ripping “Glory.” But his Oscar comes from a historical romance, “Shakespeare in Love.” He also directed the very well reviewed “Legends of the Fall” and got his Oscar nom for the brilliant and harrowing drug smuggling movie “Traffic.” He has a hand in the writing also along with Richard Wenk (“The Equalizer,” “Magnificent Seven”) and Marshall Herskovitz. Both Zwick and Herskovitz wrote “The Last Samurai” and also the rom/com “Love and Other Drugs.” Herskovitz got an Oscar nom for “Traffic.” These guys work very well together.

Besides Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders (“The Avengers,” “Captain America”) plays the other leading role as the inside gal to Reacher’s outside guy. Smulders has a fine and high degree of fitness, which she needs because she and Cruise spend a lot of time running, and running full out. Young Danika Yarosh plays a 15-year-old who gets mixed up in the dirty deeds with both authenticity (she plays a 15-year-old-girl — Pa-leeeze) and charm. We will see more of her.

The producers made the movie in New Orleans. Watch for novelist Lee Childs in a cameo. Lee Childs wanted to make it clear to his readers that he thinks Tom Cruise makes a fine Jack Reacher.

“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” lasts for one hour and 58 minutes. It carries a mild PG-13 rating, but that does not mean that younger children should see this blood bath. The producers allowed a frugal — by Hollywood standards — $68 million to make the movie. They should have no problem making a profit. This solid three-and-a-half saw blade action flick has a couple of very interesting side stories going on besides the very dangerous main line story. And best of all, Reacher smites the evildoers until they stay smote.