Judge Rejects Greer’S Bid To Drop Three Charges

Judge Timothy Wright denied efforts to dismiss three of the eight counts of fraud and conflict of interest against Mike Greer, the former treasurer for the Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District and the Mounted Posse.

A grand jury indicted Greer of fraud, conflict of interest, theft and forgery after the Auditor General published a report based on months of research into Greer’s activities with the two organizations.

Greer attended the Oct. 24 hearing to hear his lawyer Jason Lamm argue against the case presented by Assistant Attorney General Mary Harriss. He also listened to John Bliven, his former brother-in-law who loaned Greer money to keep him out of jail while the investigation ensued.

Greer’s appearance has changed since learning of the indictment, shedding weight, wearing glasses and developing more gray hair. As Greer sat quietly at the table, dressed in a plaid shirt, jeans and work boots.

Lamm asked the judge to dismiss Counts 6 and 7, saying the grand jury did not have enough evidence.

“I don’t mean to use the old adage, but the perception is that a grand jury would indict a ham sandwich. So while this is not a debate as to the quantum of evidence provided to the grand jury in terms of its sufficiency, there needs to be something in the record that supports the charge,” he said.

Lamm criticized a statement in the Auditor General’s report claiming Greer had used money he stole from the Mounted Posse to pay for a vacation rental in Mexico. Just because money went missing from the Mounted Posse account doesn’t mean Greer used that money for the purchase, said Lamm.

“… as to Count 7, the response points out, that there was a vacation rental, etc. that was paid for, yet there is no correlation between misstated balances if you would,” said Lamm.

Counts 6 and 7 refer to Greer stealing from the Mounted Posse and then trying to put the money back before the theft could be discovered with the money he borrowed from Bliven.

Harriss responded that the grand jury had plenty of evidence to support the charge.

“The state presented more than adequate evidence in both of these instances to show that there was an intent to defraud,” she said. “And I believe the intent to defraud is demonstrated by the fact that in each of these incidences, the defendant misrepresents or lies about what his intentions are.”

In the Auditor General’s report, the evidence used to prove that Greer had stolen from the posse included recordings of meetings where Greer misrepresented the true balances in the posse’s bank account. Greer never gave the posse its bank account records, so they did not know they were out of funds until it became impossible to ignore.

“So in order to facilitate his scheme and to make sure that nobody catches what he’s doing or puts an end to the theft from the posse, he’s misrepresenting the balances during these meetings. So I think that the fact that there’s fraud shows his intent to deprive because he does not want anybody to find out that these steps are occurring.”

Judge Wright agreed and denied the motion to throw out Counts 6 and 7.

Count 4 had to do with Greer using the PSWID credit card to charge $2,299 for personal use.

Lamm argued that because PSWID did not explicitly have a policy regarding credit card use by board members, Greer couldn’t have violated that policy. He based his argument on a letter written by the Pine water board’s attorney.

Lamm argued, “… the issue becomes whether or not he acted with lawful authority and it is the legal opinion of the board’s attorney and arguably of the board, which is the victim in this case, that in fact the defendant did have lawful authority absent a specific prohibition in the board’s procedures and regulations to permit such conduct,” said Lamm. “That legally is clearly exculpatory because it negates the element of the defendant not having lawful authority.”

However, Harriss countered that the water board attorney’s letter didn’t specifically talk about Greer’s actions, it just said the board had no policy regarding the credit card.

She went on to say that Greer kept using the card even after the board told him to stop.

At some point, the defendant was confronted with the usage of the card and he was told to stop doing that,” she said. “I think for sure from that point forward you have him no longer able to use that card,” which makes the lack of a policy on using the credit card irrelevant.”

Judge Wright said he didn’t think the letter about the lack of a credit card policy would make a difference to the count of theft, so he denied the motion.

Then Wright gave Bliven a chance to speak. “Mr. Bliven, as a victim you have a right to be heard,” he said.

Bliven said he loaned $32,000 to Greer “to keep him out of jail. He told me about the story of the Pine water district and the situation. Basically the way he approached me with the loan request was that if he didn’t have money immediately, he was going to be put in jail,” said Bliven.

Greer told him he needed the money to post a bond, Bliven said.

“I asked him for a copy of the bond and the specifics of the — who was going to be handling it and who was point of contact for the case and he wrote a letter from the Pine-Strawberry water district that basically it was a fraudulent letter,” said Bliven.

He said Greer took stationery from PSWID, wrote the letter and forged the name of another to validate the letter.

Bliven said Greer made no effort to pay back this loan, so Bliven went to civil court and won a judgment against Greer for $39,000, “because of the all the costs that I incurred as a result of this loan ... All’s I’ve heard from Mike from the very start has been lies ... Mike has troubles, he needs to address those troubles.”