Leaning Towards Communism

Editor:

I know that neither candidate for president is a prize. However, Hillary is leaning more towards communism all the time, and most people just don’t see it. She is a pathetic liar, especially to the people of this country.

Stop and think why Trump is playing up the shenanigans? He needs attention, and is not as dumb as people make him out to be. No experience; did Obama have any? No!

It is imperative that you all go out to vote or our USA will become a third-world country.

Mathilde Seibert