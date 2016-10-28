More Signs For The Trash

Editor:
I find it, with a great deal of humor; that some will complain that the signs they put up on private property are taken down. I, and only I, have consent to have signs on my property. For those of you that have nine times put signs on my property I would like to thank you for the extra wire I get to keep from said signs. But please stop, my trash can is getting full.
Dan Millermon
