Payson Ammo Maker Poised To Reopen

A month after an abrupt shutdown, Payson’s sole ammunition manufacturing facility re-opened its doors Monday, with plans to begin manufacturing next week.

Jim Antich, founder of Advanced Tactical Armament Concepts (ATAC) LLC, gave an impromptu tour of the facility to the Payson Roundup Wednesday.

Only a few employees worked among the rows of silent machines, but Antich said the plant will start making ammunition again next week.

He said the company must first order the components to manufacture HPR branded ammunition again.

ATAC closed in September, abruptly sending employees home, reportedly due to financing issues. Antich would not discuss specifics, but said the company had resolved its issues and acquired additional partners to support the business.

Jim and his son Jeff Antich, co-founder of ATAC, are also still working on plans to build a massive manufacturing facility in Tennessee.

The Tennessee plant will be built by another Antich company — Python Meteor Holdings Inc., the parent company of Advanced Munitions International (AMI) Investment Holdings LLC, which will serve as a testing and product development facility. They will make some or all of the components needed for ammunition manufacturing in-house and then manufacture finished ammunition in Tennessee. They will also ship components made in Tennessee to Payson for the production of HPR and other licensed ammo. On Wednesday, ATAC announced it would make Jesse James licensed ammo in Payson soon.

Jim said the company will manufacture HPR branded ammo in Payson, but not in Tennessee.

Antich said they would sell a new brand of ammunition from their Tennessee facility, but could not say what it will be called, referring to it generically as “ABC” ammo.

When the Antichs and the Tennessee governor announced the new plant in October 2015, they did so in front of an HPR background. Local media also Jim said making the announcement in front of the HPR branded logo background was a mistake and “hurt us,” but they didn’t even want to make the announcement then. He said the governor insisted so they went ahead although they felt it was too soon to make the announcement.

“Officials in Tennessee knew that HPR was just a brand, they knew we were going to make “ABC,” they didn’t care about HPR, nobody cares about HPR, it is us, it is what we do, our quality,” he said, referring to the talent he and his son and staff bring to ammunition manufacturing.

Tennessee news outlets reported that AMI would invest some $500 million in the plant, generating 600 jobs at the 235-acre site. Jim Wednesday said that was a “little misleading” because in phase I the investment will total $291 million and will provide 477 jobs. Phase II will add the other jobs.

The company had explored building the additional plant on an empty piece of land in Granite Dells in Payson, but abandoned that plan due to the expense of building on the site and opposition to the plans locally.

Jim said after the Tennessee announcement, the company faced two lawsuits. One is from former partners in Scottsdale, who claim they created the HPR brand and that ATAC violated their trademark for HPR. ATAC has filed counterclaim.

The other lawsuit is from former ATAC president, Mark Kresser, who says ATAC violated his employment agreement.

Read more about those lawsuits in an upcoming Roundup article.

In a release, ATAC stressed that it is a “completely different company” from AMI and operate as such.

“Jim Antich and Jeff Antich are two of the officers of ATAC, but ATAC’s corporate structure and operations are completely separate from the entity to be based in Tennessee,” said Mary Beth West, of Mary Beth West Communications, which is handling the Antich’s public relations.

Tennessee offered the Antichs incentives to open a plant there. Under that contract, the Antichs have two years to break ground and make progress with construction, West said. With year one ending, AMI is making progress to open that plant, she added.

“As with any major project in excess of $300 million in its initial phase one development, there are many elements to manage on a relatively short timeline. However, we feel confident that AMI is well poised to stay on track with its agreement with local and state governmental entities in Tennessee,” Jim said in a statement released through West. “AMI is working steadfastly to manage the many complexities of this important project — one which it is fully committed to bringing to Blount County, Tenn., at the level of operation and on the timeline as originally planned.”

Jim said while they are excited to expand to Tennessee, they have no plans to close the Payson facility. He said they actually plan to expand, upping production from 25 million rounds a year to 100 million in Payson.

However, if he feels the community no longer wants ATAC in Payson they will leave.

“I am feeling that I am not wanted here,” he said. “Because if they don’t want us here we could move this all.”

Jim said it has not been easy to recruit employees, such as a quality engineer, to live in Payson’s rural community.

“It is hard to find people,” he said.

In 2014, the Antichs proposed building a new facility in Payson in the Granite Dells area. When that went before the town, several members of the community spoke out, saying they were against an ammunition plant in that area, popular with hikers.

Jim said they abandoned plans to build in the Granite Dells because the site was not big enough for their needs.

Jim said he wants to keep ATAC in Payson “forever.”

Asked if they lost any employees during the recent plant closure, Jim said they had probably lost a couple, but would not give specifics. The plant has about 45 employees. They hope to expand to 60.