Payson Depends On Fire, Police Grants

Payson has secured $385,000 in funding recently to outfit police with new radios, firefighters with breathing masks, improve a section of the American Gulch and to help crime victims.

The council approved all of these contracts at the Oct. 20 council meeting.

Beth Beck, the town’s grant coordinator, said the town is receiving $21,600 from the Attorney General’s Office to help run Payson’s Victims Rights Program. The money goes toward a part-time coordinator to run the program. The town has received the funding every year since 2013. The coordinator notifies victims of upcoming court dates, rulings and their rights.

Police meanwhile will receive $44,500 from the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to buy portable radios and headsets for the town’s Special Response Team. The town is providing $16,000 in matching funds for the radios.

Police Chief Don Engler said the radios would allow SRT members to not only communicate more efficiently with each other, but other agencies as well.

He said the units represent a step up from the current radios and will benefit officers.

For firefighters, the U.S. Fire Administration has awarded the town $310,000 to buy 43 self-contained breathing apparatus. Firefighters wear breathing masks on all home fires and many other calls where they might breathe in harmful chemicals or smoke.

Finally, the Gila County Board of Supervisors is giving the town $8,500 for Phase I of the American Gulch project on Main Street. A small section of the pathway from the Sawmill Crossing to Westerly was recently worked on, with a path on either side added, along with benches and signage.