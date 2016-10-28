Positive Signs From A Challenging Season

Look at the 2-8 record and it’s clear this wasn’t a great season for Payson’s girls soccer team.

But look beyond the record and you find players with hearts of champions.

Like freshman Joselyn Alonso, who was injured in a 2-1 victory over Gilbert Leading Edge Academy on Oct. 18 but kept playing.

“During the game Jocelyn injured her shoulder and has a possible break in her arm,” said head coach Leslie Fletcher Ayres. “Despite the injury she continued to play and did not let it affect her.

“That is kind of the spirit of this team. When they think they are done they find a little more in their tanks.”

That kind of courage doesn’t come by accident.

“We talked a lot about the Navy SEAL rule that when you think you’re completely done you really have 40 more percent left,” the coach said. “These girls are a testament to this.”

Payson’s other win also came against Leading Edge by a 7-3 score at Payson on Sept. 29.

In the second victory over the Spartans, freshman Ana Hipolito and senior Becca Carr scored the goals with assists by freshman Brenna Winton and sophomore Taylor Brade.

The goal was the first of Carr’s four-year career.

“Becca has traditionally played very defensively throughout her four years and she was over the moon,” Fletcher Ayres said.

The Longhorns closed the season with senior night at Rumsey Park on Oct. 20 where captains Carr and Sadie Sweeney and Callie O’Connell and Josey Long were honored. Payson lost 10-0 to a Flagstaff Northland Prep team that finished No. 3 in the state power rankings behind only Chino Valley and Eagar Round Valley.

“We played with the team I predict will probably be the No. 1 team in the state scoreless for almost the first 15 minutes of the game,” Fletcher Ayres said. “Three of my four seniors have struggled with injuries this year. All of my seniors started and played almost all game. We played probably some of the best soccer we’ve played all season, even if the score did not reflect that.

“That (freshman) Yammie Avalos playing at outside fullback and halfback generated two shots on goal shows how strong our young team is.”

A pair of freshmen starters — Yessica Benitez and Hannah Baca — sat out the final game after suffering injuries in the Tucson Old Pueblo Tournament on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

“Both ended up with bone bruises on the inside of their legs,” the coach said. “Our team is very small compared to most soccer teams, but they do not let that deter them.”

Defense was a strength thanks to strong players such as sophomore Megan Ryden, who the coach said averaged 10 steals a game and had 37 in a single contest.

With her, junior Jaycee Albert and freshman Teryn Fabian all returning, the coach is excited about what that experience means for 2017.

“We had some of the quickest backs in this league,” Fletcher Ayres said.

Albert dealt with a significant knee injury from last season but hopes to be fully recovered for her senior season.

The Longhorns finished fourth among five teams in the 2A Central Region, going 2-6. Leading Edge finished last at 0-8.

The Longhorns finished No. 9 among 11 teams in the final power rankings ahead of No. 10 Holbrook (1-12) and Leading Edge (0-10), which finished No. 11.

With only four seniors this year, the Longhorns who’ll return next year gained plenty of valuable experience.

“Almost all of my underclassmen played almost every single game and played over 50 percent most games,” the coach said. “That is experience that we can take forward from here. Probably half of my players are going to try to play club soccer down in the Valley. We will also be doing offseason training and volunteer work and fundraising.”