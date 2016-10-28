Rcms Honors Top Scoring Students

The Payson School Board celebrated the 63 “highly performing” Rim Country Middle School students, based on scores on the tough AzMERIT test.

About half of the students showed up at the Monday board meeting to get certificates and pose in front of a plaque engraved with all of the students who scored as “highly proficient” on the nationally-normed achievement test.

“Today we celebrate hard work, self-discipline and the outcomes that are produced from this kind of dedication,” said Director of Student Achievement Brenda Case. “But it is rarely a solitary process. It requires a great deal of outside support from parents, family members and teachers who have guided them along the way.”

The delighted parents and little brothers and sisters filled the boardroom to overflowing, many sitting on the floor. Proud parents crowded forward to take pictures of the beaming bunch of scholars — many of whom rated as “highly proficient” on both math and language arts tests.

Statewide at most grade levels, only a relative handful of students ranked as “highly proficient.” A much larger number fell far below the standards, based on national tests originally dubbed “Common Core,” but in Arizona tweaked to become the AzMERIT test.

Payson students generally did a little bit better than the state average in the primary school grades, fell to near or a bit below the state average in middle school, then generally fell to below the state average in high school.

But the top performing students on Monday from the middle school grinned, got red-faced, posed for parents and basked in their moment of fame, having one and all blasted past the grade-by-grade standards.

Because Arizona has now adopted the national standards, the parents and students know they can match what they know against the top students anywhere in the country.

“Today we’re celebrating amazing kids — and amazing teachers that guide amazing kids. And amazing parents who guide amazing teachers who guide amazing kids,” gushed Case.

Rim Country Middle School 'Highly Performing' Students

English

Katelynd Fabian

Cole Goldman

Stone Best

Math

