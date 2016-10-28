Scary Times

Terrifying.

And a sign of these sad times.

This week, Payson Unified School District officials got a cryptic warning from police about potential dangers in the neighborhood. The police suggested officials lockdown Julia Randall Elementary School, just as kids were heading for the school buses.

School officials acted with great poise and efficiency — immediately sending out word to teachers to take students heading for the buses back to the classrooms, libraries or other buildings, lock the doors and wait for information.

The district didn’t have much information on the threat feared by police — so officials couldn’t provide much reassurance for students, parents and teachers waiting fearfully for roughly 30 minutes in those carefully locked classrooms.

One parent told the Payson School Board that it proved one of the most frightening 30 minutes of her life. She waited for the sounds of shooting out on the campus and wondered where her children had ended up.

As it turned out, the Payson Police were acting from an “abundance of caution,” upon receiving word that a potentially disturbed woman who might have a knife might be somewhere near the campus. It proved a false alarm.

Still, everyone involved acted with calm professionalism and concern for the students. We’re lucky to have such teachers and such police officers. We’re not so lucky to live in times when those teachers and police officers and school officials must consider the possibility some crazed person would want to hurt children on school grounds.

That said, the police should have provided school officials with better information — quickly updated. The terrible possibilities justify caution. But remember, those same terrible possibilities haunt us all. Surely, we can keep our children safe — without subjecting them to that blank, half-hour of terror.