Special Dogs, Steep Price

Raising money for training guide dogs

Photo by Keith Morris. |

By Keith Morris

As of Thursday, October 27, 2016

Photo by Keith Morris

The Payson Lioness Club and Payson Area Woofers Society staged a fundraiser to raise money to train guide dogs for the blind, with help from Pet Club. It can cost $40,000 to train one dog.

People and canines came together in support of a good cause in Payson on Saturday.

The Payson Lioness Club and Payson Area Woofers Society (PAWS) sponsored A Dog Day Out at Pet Club, a fundraiser with proceeds benefiting Leader Dogs For The Blind.

“That dog cost $40,000,” said Payson Lioness Club member Marion Karstadt, pointing to a Leader Dog For The Blind. “It takes a lot of training.”

She said the organization currently has 13 working dog teams (dog and owner) in Arizona.

The event featured several vendors offering a variety of services from dog nail clipping, microchip implants, nutrient information, handouts, games, prizes and more.

Highlighting the event were contests for best canine vocalist, most amazing pet trick, waggingest tail, pet and owner look alike and best theme costume.

Gila County Animal Control offered pet adoptions.

“It’s gone very well,” said Payson Lioness Club vice president Pam Padilla. “We’ve had quite a few people show up.”

Payson Lioness Club president Barb Stratton said she hopes this becomes an annual event.

For information, stop by Pet Club or visit pawsinpayson@facebook.com.

