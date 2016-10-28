Special Dogs, Steep Price

People and canines came together in support of a good cause in Payson on Saturday.

The Payson Lioness Club and Payson Area Woofers Society (PAWS) sponsored A Dog Day Out at Pet Club, a fundraiser with proceeds benefiting Leader Dogs For The Blind.

“That dog cost $40,000,” said Payson Lioness Club member Marion Karstadt, pointing to a Leader Dog For The Blind. “It takes a lot of training.”

She said the organization currently has 13 working dog teams (dog and owner) in Arizona.

The event featured several vendors offering a variety of services from dog nail clipping, microchip implants, nutrient information, handouts, games, prizes and more.

Highlighting the event were contests for best canine vocalist, most amazing pet trick, waggingest tail, pet and owner look alike and best theme costume.

Gila County Animal Control offered pet adoptions.

“It’s gone very well,” said Payson Lioness Club vice president Pam Padilla. “We’ve had quite a few people show up.”

Payson Lioness Club president Barb Stratton said she hopes this becomes an annual event.

For information, stop by Pet Club or visit pawsinpayson@facebook.com.