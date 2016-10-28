Sports Briefs

Denton Petersen wins high school steer wrestling buckle

Star Valley’s Denton Petersen won the steer wrestling buckle for the Arizona High School Rodeo Association Wickenburg Rodeo held Oct. 21-22. The Payson High senior finished third in the first go in 12.76 seconds and won the second go in 5.74 seconds to take the buckle for the weekend.

He also won the second go in tie-down roping in 11.08 seconds.

Petersen is 11th in the all around season point standings after two rodeos.

T.R. Frost of Tonto Basin tied for first in the second go of breakaway in 2.52. Abbie Shofner of Los Lunas, N.M. posted the same time. Frost also placed fifth in breakaway (3.22) at the State Fair Rodeo on Oct. 20.

Payson’s Bryndee Hall finished fourth in breakaway (3.07) in the first go at Wickenburg.

Tim Hughes and Dave Rutter win in men’s golf

Tim Hughes and Dave Rutter combined to shoot a net score of 127.7 to win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Blind Partner Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Oct. 12.

Ed Bossert and Richard Harding finished second with a 131.3 score, while Jack Proietto and Mike McKee (134) took third.

Lou Crabtree had the longest putt, finding the hole from 20 feet, 4 inches on No. 9.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were: John Rikala on both Nos. 5 (4-5) and 8 (15-10 1/2), John Calderwood (No. 2, 28-4), Don Pollack (No. 14, 1-9) and Doug Magnuson (No. 17, 2-7 1/2).

Youth volleyball

Registration ends Nov. 18 for fourth-sixth grade and seventh-ninth grade volleyball leagues. The season begins on Dec. 3 and games are played on Saturday mornings. The fee is $30 per player.

Fifth-sixth-grade basketball

Registration ends Dec. 2 for boys and girls in the fifth and sixth grades. The fee is $30 per player. The season begins on Jan. 6. Games are Friday nights and Saturday mornings. This will be a co-ed league unless four boys and four girls teams can be formed.

Sign up for any of these leagues at paysonrimcountry.com or at the Parks & Rec office. Volunteer coaches are needed for all activities. Pick up a coaches packet at the Parks & Rec office