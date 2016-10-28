Traitors In The Party

Editor:

Soon our nation will select a new president and as I consider the campaigning I ask myself, “Where do we go from here?”

If nothing else, this election has been a shining example of the deep divisions in our country and a harbinger of the political and social unrest that will surely follow regardless of who wins.

Like two tectonic plates ready to release their grip on one another and unleash waves of destructive force, I believe this election will be the catalyst for social and political unrest such as this country has not seen in many decades.

Can this be a good thing? Yes, from time to time we need to right the ship.

John McCain and Jeff Flake refuse to openly endorse their party’s nominee and both try to take the moral high ground and lecture us to justify their treason to voters. John says Republicans need to reconcile after the election; no John, there needs to be a reckoning and that means you, Flake and the other posers in the party need to pay the price for your betrayal. Any party politician who does not openly and willingly endorse their candidate for president I will not vote for — as a matter of fact, I will vote for your opponent.

You can say what you want about the Democrats, but they always stick together even after fighting it out.

The dye is cast John, win or lose, you and the other sham artists’ days are numbered — rightly so.

Scott Barker