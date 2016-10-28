Views Of Water Wheel On The East Verde River

Photographer DJ Craig captured this idyllic fall afternoon at Water Wheel, a popular swimming spot on the East Verde River off Houston Mesa Road just past Beaver Valley. Water Wheel should be a great place to hang out this weekend, with the forecast calling for sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Skies should cloud up early next week, but there’s no rain in the forecast. The cottonwoods and sycamores along the East Verde have started to turn, despite the lack of freezing nights that normally kick off a strong display of fall colors. If you want to take a fall color hike this weekend, try the East Verde or maybe See Canyon.