Young Boys Team Set To Run Sectional

Senior Daely Pentico leads the Longhorn boys cross-country team into today’s Division 3 Section 4 Championships at Holbrook’s Hidden Cove Golf Course.

The boys race begins at 1 p.m.

His best time of the season is 18:48, which earned him 11th place in a field of 362 at the Twilight Invitational. He also took 24th in 18:55 to medal at the Chandler Valley Christian Invitational.

“Daely doesn’t have a ton of races in this season but is in great shape and is running really well right now,” Jonathan Ball said.

The addition of freshman Dalton Harold, who joined the team after the Payson varsity boys soccer season ended, bolsters the team. He had a great debut at last weekend’s Fountain Hills Invitational, taking second in the open division in 19:17.

“Dalton is not necessarily in cross-country shape, but he is a very tough athlete and showed his toughness on Friday,” his coach said. “I’m excited about having Pentico and Harold run together at the sectional meet. They are really competitive with each other in practice, and having both of them together running in the same race will be good for both of them as well as the team.”

Rounding out the five competitors will be Austin Rice, Julien Sanchez, and David Pasquini-Jonassen. Rice is a first-year runner who has had some good success running in the open division medaling in the past two races. While Sanchez, also a first-time high school runner, has been a pleasant surprise for the boys. “He has been a very consistent runner that has really helped us this season,” Ball said.

“David is by far our most improved runner this season. From the start of the season he has shaved over four minutes from his time, which will help him stay competitive in our very, very competitive section.”