Creekers Enjoying All Types Of Outdoor Activities

Christopher Creek is fully into firepits, football and fall foliage. As we near another flip of the page on the calendar, the beautiful weather has lent itself well for all outdoor activity. A ride or a hike up See Canyon on FR284 is quite spectacular with its palette of autumn colors.

Outside flat screens, campfires and refreshments make for some enjoyable evenings for football and World Series baseball devotees. Recently, it seems, that can be every night of the week.

Halloween decorations are seen around town, ready for this weekend’s events. Locals know about the kid’s party at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Later that evening the adults take over the show at the Landmark. Creekers always seem to get into the costume thing. You won’t want to miss that show.

Monday’s brief shower gave us a mere fifteen-hundredths on an inch — hardly enough to settle the dust. Winter forecasts call for a warm and dry winter.

That’s what we had last winter despite the much-hyped El Niño event. Maybe these forecasters will be wrong again this year.

The Firebelles will have a pancake breakfast Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon. All you can eat for a $5 donation.

Gary Anderson tells us about the roll-off dumpster to be stationed at the Landmark parking lot from Nov. 3 through Nov. 10. The Christopher Creek Homeowners Association sponsors this service each year in cooperation with Gila County.

On Nov. 4, 5 and 6 there will assistance on duty to help offload your debris. All leaves and needles should be bagged and emptied into the container. On Saturday, Nov. 5 a pickup service will be offered if you call one of the officers.

In order to defray the $150 cost for the container, a quarter-a-bag charge is required. You may make your donation to any officer or one of the attendants.

And, of course, there is a call for volunteers with trucks and trailers to meet at the Landmark on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m.

New officers are Pam Voita at 602-550-7223, Rosemary Elston at 602-284-5284 and Karen Thornton at 928-478-4133.

We tried to capture Gary’s email message here without his weak attempt at humorous political innuendo and his unabashed support of one of the state universities other than NAU and ASU.

Gabrielle Gray is Alex and Irma Armenta’s granddaughter and has been around this summer working as a server at the Landmark. You know her as Gabby. She is a licensed cosmetologist and would like you to know she is now at Above & Beyond Aesthetics, a full service salon at 718 N. Beeline Highway in Payson.

A reminder, there is to be a Paint Your Palette event with renown artist, Terri Glad Flores on the 12th of November up at Creekside. Sheila has the details.

Sheila up at Creekside can’t seem to catch a break. After a long run of doctor and hospital visits this year, she was finally able to schedule a short vacation to the coast with Wiley and the boys. On their way out of town they broke a tie-rod on their vehicle, delaying their trip by 12 hours. Perhaps she should make one more doctor visit to check for snakebite.

Would it be safe to assume that most of you remember 45 rpm records? For any others, they were music storage discs made of vinyl to be played on a device called a record player. It was popular back in a time when there was music worthy of replaying.

This week one such 45 came into my possession. It came from Cookie and Deanna. For those who don’t know, Deanna is the new admin assistant at the fire department. Back in the day, their parents, Blanche and Heber White, owned the old Landmark and had an antique device called a jukebox that played 45s.

The girls had a collection of old 45s from that old jukebox. Searching through the box of old records they found three copies of a song recorded back in 1970.

During the day of the memorial dedication, Cookie had mentioned remembering a song about the Labor Day flood. None of the folks involved in our group had any knowledge that there was such a song. Having dismissed any thoughts about ever getting a copy of the song, you can imagine my surprise when one arrived here in the Creek.

The artist’s name is Jimmy Chappell and the title is “Norma’s Tropic Fury.” At this juncture we are looking for one of those antique record players just to be able to listen to the song.

Soon we plan to get the recording transcribed to a modern electronic medium and post the song to social media.

It makes one wonder if in that box of old 45s there might have been a copy of Bobby Vee’s “Take Good Care of My Baby” ... and that’s another week in the Creek.