Final Burst Of Fall Along The Highline

On an absolutely cracking fall day in mid-October, 18 of us set out from Payson to enjoy one of our favorite hikes — the eastern end of the Highline Trail as it meanders from the Two Sixty Trailhead to the See Canyon Trailhead at Christopher Creek. Doing this hike every year in the autumn provides a feast for the eyes as we walk through virtual tunnels of colorful, dying leaves. This day’s beautiful, sunny weather is especially welcome considering that it hailed and rained on us during last year’s hike.

After leaving a shuttle car at the See Canyon Trailhead, we members of the Payson Packers C Group gather at the Two Sixty Trailhead, located just a few miles east of the Christopher Creek Loop on State Highway 260. It’s one of the better trailheads around: It’s sign-posted on the highway, suitable for your regular family sedan, has a toilet, and room for about 25 cars. Beginning our march at the big informational sign, we head westerly into a typical mixed forest of juniper, oak, pine, manzanita and prickly pear. Here, early in the hike, we see no sign of the colorful maples we seek, but we know the wonders that await down the trail.

This excellent trail — popular with mountain bikers — is very distinct, well-tended, and largely free of annoying rocks. At first, you’re aware of traffic noise as you parallel the highway, but this goes away after a mile or so of negotiating the hilly single-track. Scenic overlooks are few and far between, but you don’t really mind as the handsome trail cuts back and forth around ravines and gullies, most featuring large stone shelves undercut by water rushing down off the Mogollon Rim. Another treat is the presence of BIG trees — quite a lot of the biggest old junipers you’ve ever seen, a few huge pines, and many outsized manzanita.

After a couple miles, we spot the occasional splash of fall color, but just one or two trees here and there. At about 4.5 miles into our trek, we arrive at a fence, the highest elevation of the hike at 6,800 feet, and the intersection of the Drew Trail, where we take a break. (The Drew Trail runs for only a mile, but it goes north right up the escarpment of the Rim, switchbacking to the top to meet Forest Road 9350, and gaining a lot of elevation during its brief span.)

A few hundred yards past our snack break, we encounter one of our favorite photo opportunities: The sideways juniper. Easily accessed just a few feet off the right side of the trail, the fat trunk of this curious old tree runs horizontally for several feet across a shelf of rock, providing the perfect place to pose for photos.

Soon, we head downhill and start to see more maples flaunting fancy foliage — the stuff we seek. We spend a good bit of time in this delightful half-mile-long area, which, to many of us, calls to mind the massive displays of fall color in the northeast U.S. We shoot a ton of photographs, posing and playing amid the fallen leaves and watching the sunlight filter down through the trees.

After the “photo zone” the landscape returns to what we’d encountered earlier — an excellent trail through mixed forest, although now, at a point in the journey when it’s very much appreciated, the trail trends mostly downhill. Finally, after about 7.5 miles, we arrive at Christopher Creek, balancing carefully as we cross the crude log footbridge, then head left and up the wide path to the parking lot. Now it’s just a matter of shuttling the drivers back up to their cars at the Two Sixty trailhead.

We’ll be doing this trail again next year, without a doubt, come rain, hail or shine.

Highline Trail (260 Trailhead to See Canyon)