Halloween Treats Abound

The Halloween fun runs through next Monday, Oct. 31. Good luck trying to hit all the events planned for the occasion.

PHS Haunted House

Longhorn Theatre presents a benefit Haunted House at the high school auditorium from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. “Zombie Apocalypse” awaits. Admission is $3 per person or $2 and a can of food for the Food Bank.

Bashas’ Halloween Party, Oct. 29 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

The family-friendly Halloween party will welcome kids of all ages in Halloween costumes, offering an alternative to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. Activities include trick-or-treating throughout the store; free cookies and apple cider tasting; picture taking opportunities; Halloween cake decorating for $5; and caramel apple dipping for $3.

Double fun at library

The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, is planning two special Halloween events. The first is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 for youngsters. A teens-only event, for those ages 13 through 18, is planned from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be a costume contest, pizza, prizes, raffle and film screening.

Tonto Basin, Oct 29 (5-8:30 p.m.)

For the past 30-plus years, the residents of Tonto Basin have put on a Halloween Carnival at the school to raise money for playground equipment and other needs of the district. This year they’ve added a parade at 5 p.m. and a Tonto Basin-style Trunk or Treat. Judges will rate the costume contest as the contestants walk the parade — then announce the winners at the carnival. Once the parade ends, the kids can go on over to the waiting ATVs and side-by-sides stuffed with candy to trick or treat.

New for the adults this year — corn hole contest with a $5 entry fee. The community will also sponsor a cake walk, dedicated to local legend EC Conway, who passed away a few years ago.

Payson Elks, Oct. 29 (6-8 p.m.)

The Payson Elks Lodge (1206 N. Beeline Highway) will welcome kids under 12 and their parents for free food for kids, a haunted house, carnival games and more.

Pine, Oct. 31 (6-8 p.m.)

The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department still needs donations and “trunks” for its Third Annual Open House and Trunk or Treat at the Pine Fire station, with music, treats and lessons on fire prevention and safety. Decorating begins at 4 p.m. and set up of the trunks is at 5 p.m. Organizers need volunteers, trunks decorated to hand out goodies, candy, decorations, money, food and baked goods. Call Stacy at 476-4272 or 978-3964 for information.

Payson Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31 (6-9 p.m.)

The event this year features the Star Wars Experience at the very spooky Ox Bow Saloon on Main Street. Payson will buy all the candy for more than 30 decorated booths for children ages 12 and under. The event will attract Star Wars characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vadar, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Rea, Storm Troopers and many more. Admission is $3 or $2 with a can of food for the local food bank. Ox Bow owner Brian Mortensen opened the historic restaurant for the event.