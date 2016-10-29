Longhorns Explode For 52 Points In Holbrook

HOLBROOK — Payson scored seven touchdowns in closing the regular season with a 52-30 rout of Holbrook on Friday night.

J.T. Dolinich ran for three touchdowns and caught another to lead the Longhorns, who finished 5-5 and expect to make the Class 3A state tournament. The bracket will be revealed at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at www.azpreps365.com and be posted there.

Payson entered Friday’s game at No. 14 in the power rankings. The top 16 teams in the rankings qualify for the tournament.

First-round games are set for Saturday, Nov. 5.