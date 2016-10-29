Longhorns To Open Football Playoffs In Snowflake

No. 15 Payson travels to No. 2 Snowflake in the opening round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A State Football Championship Tournament at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
It’s a rematch of a game Snowflake (9-1) won on its home field 26-21 on Oct. 7.
The Longhorns won 52-30 in Holbrook on Friday to finish the regular season 3-3.
View the bracket at www.azpreps365.com/brackets/football/3a/459-2016-aia-3a-football-state-championship.
See Tuesday’s Roundup for the story.
