Longhorns explode for 52 points in Holbrook October 29, 2016

Longhorns To Open Football Playoffs In Snowflake

Cameron Ross runs in traffic in Payson's 52-30 win at Holbrook on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

Photo by Keith Morris. |

Cameron Ross runs in traffic in Payson's 52-30 win at Holbrook on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016.

By Keith Morris

As of Saturday, October 29, 2016

No. 15 Payson travels to No. 2 Snowflake in the opening round of the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A State Football Championship Tournament at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

It’s a rematch of a game Snowflake (9-1) won on its home field 26-21 on Oct. 7.

The Longhorns won 52-30 in Holbrook on Friday to finish the regular season 3-3.

View the bracket at www.azpreps365.com/brackets/football/3a/459-2016-aia-3a-football-state-championship.

See Tuesday’s Roundup for the story.

