Pine/Strawberry Archery Event Impressive

As a retired public school coach of 37 years and a Payson Roundup and White Mountain Independent sports reporter for close to 30 years, I’ve attended and participated in hundreds, maybe thousands, of athletic events.

Even with all that exposure, which included some high school state championship games, I walked away from the National Archery in Schools (NASP) match held Saturday at Pine-Strawberry School genuinely impressed with the event.

The tournament drew about 150 school-aged archers from around central Arizona who were there to showcase their skills and, since the match was a state qualifier, earn a berth in the NASP Arizona finals next spring.

Many of the archers were accompanied to Pine by their parents who brought along pop-ups, coolers and lawn chairs which they set up near the archery range just west of the school.

A passerby might have mistakenly thought a tailgating party rather than an archery shoot was occurring.

Most impressive for this old football coach was the atmosphere surrounding the event — it was mostly positive and sportsmanship was at a premium.

Parents cheered for all the archers, not just their own children, and were silent and respectful during shooting times.

Also there was none of the arguing, catcalling or booing that spoils some high school sporting events.

It was obviously early on that Pine Strawberry coaches Margaret Johnson and Dean Pederson had successfully waded through all the logistics needed to successfully set up two archery ranges, one a traditional bull’s-eye target and the other a 3-D shoot at wild animal targets.

Helping out was an Arizona Game and Fish Department representative on site throughout the day helping with scoring and rules interpretation. AG&F is a sponsor of NASP.

Community members also pitched in — Freddie Miranda spent most of the following day, Sunday, disassembling tents and canopies at the shoot site and his wife worked the concession stand.

About 3 p.m. Saturday, after all the archers had taken their turns shooting on both ranges, an awards ceremony put a fitting end to the competition.

As a former teacher, I know well the struggles educators face in improving student behavior, attendance, attention and motivation.

Watching the matches on Saturday, it was obvious NASP is an excellent way to engage students in the education process.

The Pine Strawberry NASP program has its roots in 2011 when then-principal Mike Clark and the school board agreed to a full scale program.

“We are very thankful to them for that,” Pederson told me several years ago.

In the school NASP-sanctioned class, the student-athletes are taught archery history, safety, technique, equipment needs, mental concentration, core strengthening physical fitness and self-improvement.

Early on in the Buff program, the archers shot at 80 cm bull’s-eye targets placed before an arrow curtain in the PS gymnasium. Equipment used continues to be state-of-the art and designed to fit every student.

Thanks to support from the archery industry, schools can purchase the $6,000 equipment “kits” for $3,100 to $3,500 depending upon which targets and bow hanging units are chosen.

Before jump-starting the archery course at the Pine Strawberry School, Pederson and Johnson underwent an eight-hour National Archery in the Schools Program Basic Archery Instructor Training Program.

The local program has grown to become one of the finest in Arizona annually qualifying team members for state and national finals.

In 2012, Skyler Cornelius, became the program’s first state champion winning the title with a Herculean effort at Ben Avery Shooting Range near Phoenix.

Since the team has continued to churn out some of the state’s finest young archers.

The archery education program was started in Kentucky in 2002 and has spread throughout the United States offering archery to fourth- through 12-grade students. Eat, drink and be scary

An excellent way to get in the Halloween spirit and support local students is to attend the Pine-Strawberry Fall Festival to be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 28, at the school.

A dinner to be served between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. will include a hot dog ($4), chili dog ($5) or bowl of chili ($5) and include chips, cookie and a drink (water, tea or lemonade).

A costume contest will begin at 6 p.m.

Fun booths will include pie in the face, haunted house, cake walk, bucking bronco, fish toss and pumpkin bowling.

Pre-sale of tickets began Oct. 19 and will continue today during school hours. Pre-sale tickets are three for $1. At the door, they are two for $1.

Pine-Strawberry teacher Angus MacFarlane is sponsoring the event along with the eighth-grade students.

Currently, sponsors are in need of donations of candy and cupcakes. Donations can be dropped off at the school office until closing time today.

For all you witches out there, broom parking at the festival is 5 cents.

Finally some good vibes

With all the complaining, blaming and negativity we are hearing from one of the presidential candidates and some of his supporters, it was refreshing to read Payson School District Superintendent’s Greg Wyman’s guest comment that appeared in the Oct. 21 Payson Roundup.

Titled “Congratulations on a job well done,” Wyman praised the students who put on last Friday’s week-long homecoming ceremonies writing, “Your efforts help to remind our communities of what it means to be a part of a small town.”

He went on to laud their leadership, spirit and enthusiasm in hosting the myriad of events designed in part to welcome home PHS alumni.

Wyman wrote that he was not amazed by what the students and sponsors had accomplished because, “As an educator I get to see you doing amazing things every day.”

He also wrote the students “Remind us of what is right in the world. You provide hope for what is possible.”

Wow — energizing.

Rendering the homecoming extra special was the Longhorn football team’s dominating 31-7 win Friday over those rascals from Lakeside — the Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets.

What most don’t know about homecoming games is they are doubly tough to win unless the athletic director has the gridiron moxie to schedule a patsy.

The difficulty in chalking up a “W” on homecoming night is keeping teenage players, during the practice week, focused on the job at hand, winning a football game. In the days leading up to the game their young minds are distracted by parades, dances, pep rallies, bonfires, class competition, float building, royalty contests and more.

Nice job players, students, teachers and coaches.

Fire reduction rescheduled

The Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction meeting that was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26, was postponed so as not to conflict with the fire department’s meeting on the proposed tax override meeting on that same date.

No word yet on when the PSFR will be rescheduled.

Turkeys needed

With Thanksgiving just over the horizon, the Pine Strawberry Food Bank is appealing for 150 turkeys and other food stuffs that will be distributed to needy families in our area.

Contributors may begin dropping off turkeys at the Ponderosa Market in Pine on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

“If someone has more than one turkey and they are unable to drop them off at the market they can call Marti Heinert at 480-296-4337 and she will arrange to have them picked up,” says food bank volunteer Pat Impiccini.

Food bank distributions are on the first Tuesday of each month. With the holidays approaching, additional distributions will be on Nov. 22 and Dec. 22.

Help with Trunk or Treat

The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department is in need of donations and “trunks” for its Third Annual Open House and Trunk or Treat to be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Pine Fire station.

Decorations will begin at 4 p.m. and setting up of the trunks at 5 p.m.

Volunteers, trunks decorated to hand out goodies, candy, decorations, money, food and baked goods are needed.

Organizers say there will be music and “a little bit of learning” presumably fire safety.

Call Stacy at 476-4272 or 978-3964 for more information.

Madness at the library

Movie Madness at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library continues at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 with the showing of “Nine Lives” a movie rated PG and 87 minutes in length.

Children should bring a pillow so as to be comfortable on the floor and refreshments will be served.

Medicare help today

Pinal-Gila County Council for Senior Citizens representatives will be at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 28 to help seniors review their health and prescription insurances including changes is cost, coverage and benefits.

Vote now

Time is growing short to mail in early voting ballots for the Nov. 8 general election. Those who do not participate in voting by mail can cast their ballots in person at the First Baptist Church in Pine.

There are several crucial issues voters must decide on including approving an override to increase the Pine-Strawberry Fire District’s tax levy limit from $3.25 to $3.50 assessed property value, the legalization of marijuana and raising the minimum wage.

Also, two seats on the Pine Strawberry Elementary School board are up for grabs. The seats were vacated last spring by the resignations of former members Dave Prechtel and Bob Horne.

The vacated seats have drawn three candidates — Larry Hartman, Rosina French and Michael Ward.

Thought for the week

“With ordinary talent and extraordinary perseverance, all things are attainable.”