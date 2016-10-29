School Locked Down After Police Warning

Teachers at Julia Randall Elementary School rushed to lock themselves and their students in classrooms, the library and other buildings after Payson Police advised the school to go on “lockdown.”

“This was called by the Payson Police Department and specifically Chief Engler,” said Superintendent Greg Wyman.

Police later said they asked for the lockdown on Monday just as school let out because a woman having “a bad day” left her home with a knife.

Wyman said when the school received the news, they immediately went into lockdown making the announce-

ment over the intercom.

“We were able to get the students on their buses and on their way home as normal,” he said. “There were approximately 20 students and a few parents at parent pick up. These students/parents were escorted into our school library to lockdown.”

But those teachers, students and parents had no idea why the lockdown had been ordered.

Jolynn Schinstock, a JRE parent, on Monday night told the school board the half hour she spent in the library with students and teachers proved traumatic.

“That was the most terrifying 30 minutes of my life. We were in the library and we had no idea what level the threat was. Was there an active shooter? It was ter-

rifying. I know it’s probably the right thing to do. There were a lot of us in the library who were scared. I was waiting for pop pop pop — or is there somebody out there with a knife?

“A lot of us were on our phones texting trying to find out what was going on: Are we really in danger or hold on a moment while the police find this crazy person walking around in the area?

“Even when we were released, we were still on lockdown and they were one-on-one walking kids to their cars. But we still did not know what was going on. It was a terrifying 30 minutes — I think I lost about five years of my life.”

Wyman said the school’s initial announcement told everyone about the lockdown, but the police had not given the district much information.

“The initial announcement told everyone of the lockdown,” said Wyman. “There would be no change to the announcement until the police change the situation.”

The district can text only the parents and staff from a single school, but communication about the situation was limited to what the school knew.

As it turned out, the woman apparently never came close to campus and never did anything dangerous anyway.

The woman reportedly left her home in the 500 block of West Frontier Street with a knife of some kind around 2:30 p.m., say police. A family member called police to report she had left and they didn’t know where she was headed or what her intentions were.

Officers learned the woman had been spotted in the general area of the school and out of an “abundance of caution” police called school officials and instructed them to go into a lockdown, said Police Chief Don Engler.

When school ended, officers stood by in the parking lot as students were picked up.

“At one point, Officer Engler felt the parking lot was secured by the police and he states students could be released to parents that were waiting in their cars,” said Wyman. “Teachers and staff were also able to leave the school through the front doors where police were present.”

One student approached Engler and asked what had happened. He told him a woman was “having a bad day.”

Police later learned the woman had returned to her home. When they went back to the home, the woman fled. Officers found her around 3:45 p.m. northwest of the Senior Center. It is unknown if she was arrested or brought to a hospital for medical care. No one was injured.

The school district recently developed a plan for handling emergencies, including procedures for ordering lockdowns, improved communications and making it so that teachers can lock rooms from the inside in case of a threat on campus. The system got a dry run last year when police asked for a lockdown as they searched for an armed robbery suspect near the high school and middle school.

Wyman said the school often doesn’t receive the details of the threat when Payson Police ask for a lockdown.

“The police requested a lockdown,” said Wyman. “Depending on the circumstances, you may get more — or less — information. You try to send out through the school messenger — put it on the website. The problem we ran into here is that we had kids on buses — so it was a little bit confusing. Some kids are frozen (in locked classrooms) and others aren’t. If I’m walking my kids to the bus — and I get a lockdown — and I’m sitting by the library, then into the library I go.”

Parents then find themselves on the outside or waiting for the buses.

“We lock the doors from the inside. So parents get into the building. So it was a little bit confusing for some parents,” said Wyman.

The district did send out an auto-dialer call at 6 p.m. that evening letting parents know there had been a lockdown called by the Payson PD.

Wyman also said there are always ways to improve the district’s response to emergencies.

“As with any event, the district will analyze the situation and look for ways to improve,” he said. “We meet on a regular basis with the Emergency Response Planning team (school officials and police) and we will use the next meeting to debrief.”