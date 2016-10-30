Are You, Like I Am, One Of Those ‘Think Ahead!’ Types? – Part 2

Last week I told you how a snake stuck its face in mine while I was on a high ledge, causing me to, (a) let go and fall, and (b) tell myself as I dropped that next time I should do a little more checking before I start out on across a narrow ledge above a height. I got lucky and didn’t get killed, but the experience taught me to think ahead, and over the years I have become the world’s greatest “Think Ahead” nut.

The other side of that coin is that I’ve always been calm about the things we can’t change, but I’ll admit that I don’t leave a lot to chance. Example. A few years back my son David gave up his life in the Valley and came up here to help me with his mother, who was stricken in 2006 with a debilitating disease that ended her ability to do anything for herself. It was a solemn moment in David’s life, I knew, and I was very glad when I heard him laughing in my bathroom as he washed his hands after we’d done some work upstairs.

“What’s so funny?” I asked him.

He grinned and pointed to a stack of 10 super-size tubes of toothpaste and said, “I guess you’re not planning on running out.”

That, you see, is me. If you came to our little place you’d soon see that I don’t leave much to chance. If a problem can be avoided I find a way to avoid it!

For example, we use about four lactose free half-gallons of milk a week. Try going into our refrigerator and finding less than eight.

The same thing is true of anything essential. I am now the chief cook and bottle washer, and if I decide to cook something I don’t have to run into town for ingredients. I just walk into the pantry and get them out.

But that’s not the only way in which I am a bit — uh — different. Come over to my place and try to get me to promise to do something. Unless I am absolutely certain that, (a) I want to do it, and (b) I’ll be able to do it, you can forget it. If I make a promise I keep it. There’s one I made all the way back in 1969 that was a terrible mistake, but I am still stuck with it.

Dumb? Yes. But I just can’t get myself to break a promise.

However, it’s not always quite so dumb. Lolly will never spend a day in a nursing home. Why? Wedding vows, remember? “For richer or poorer, for better or worse, in sickness and in health, till death do us part.” As we stood before that altar and I spoke those words I knew I meant them. If I hadn’t meant them, I wouldn’t have said them.

There’s something to be said for that.

Works in other ways too. On the troop ship to Iceland the Navy opened the ship’s store as soon as we cleared the harbor. I went to it and bought a whole big 144-count box of Hershey bars. Some of the guys laughed at me when I came back with it, but they quit laughing when they discovered that those candy bars were the medium of exchange on board. You could buy a lot of stuff on that old tub for a Hershey bar after they became scarce, which took just two whole days.

Yes Johnny, ever since that snake on that cliff looked me in the eye and did its best to frown at me for disturbing its early morning sunbath, which took one hell of an effort for a critter with no eyebrows, I have left very little to chance. What the hey, if that poor snake was working that hard to send me the message to check next time the very least I could do was to listen.

Besides as our fussbudget of a junior year English teacher once said, “One should never jump to a conclusion.”